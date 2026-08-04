Embedded Computing Design

NXP Trimension Ultra-Wideband Powers BMW Group’s Digital Key Plus and Presence Detection

By Tiera Oliver

Assistant Managing Editor

Embedded Computing Design

August 04, 2026

News

NXP Trimension Ultra-Wideband Powers BMW Group’s Digital Key Plus and Presence Detection
Copyright © BMW AG

Eindhoven, the Netherlands, August 4, 2026 – NXP Semiconductors N.V. announced that its Trimension NCJ29D6 family will be deployed in the BMW Group’s fleet, starting with selected 2026 vehicle programs. Part of the UWB portfolio, the Trimension NCJ29D6 is a monolithic automotive UWB solution combining secure fine-ranging and robust short-range radar capabilities, enabling safety applications such as presence detection.

Drivers can benefit from enhanced safety features, such as presence detection. The driver retains full control of the vehicle and remains responsible at all times. Beyond a potential safety enhancement, UWB connectivity offers seamless convenience. For instance, BMW’s UWB-based Digital Key Plus replaces the traditional key fob with a smartphone or smartwatch. This allows drivers to securely unlock and lock the vehicle automatically and hands-free, even triggering personalized experiences such as individual lighting conditions and a welcome sequence upon approach.

Addressing potentially emerging regulatory requirements and supporting future NCAP protocols in Europe and China, presence detection technology is designed to help reduce the risk of vulnerable passengers being left behind in a vehicle, where temperature levels can be unsafe. NXP’s Trimension NCJ29D6 utilizes UWB technology to detect a living being left behind in the car by identifying subtle motion patterns consistent with occupant presence. The in-cabin presence detection system indicates the possible presence of people or animals in the cabin when parked and sends a warning message to vehicle users.

“NXP’s proven Trimension UWB platform maximizes value for OEMs, using a single system to deliver multiple new and differentiating features for drivers. Digital key and presence detection are just the beginning. OEMs will be able to deliver additional UWB-based features, such as kick sensing, intrusion alert, or automatic charging, as they establish the secure hardware platform in their vehicles.” Markus Staeblein, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Secure Car Access, NXP Semiconductors

For more information, visit: www.nxp.com.

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Tiera Oliver is the assistant managing editor at Embedded Computing Design. She is responsible for web content editing, product news, and story development. She also manages, edits, and develops content for ECD podcasts, including Embedded Insiders.

She utilizes her expertise in journalism and content management to oversee editorial content, coordinate with editors, and ensure high-quality output across web, print, and multimedia platforms. She manages diverse projects, assists in the production of digital magazines, and hosts company podcasts by conducting in-depth interviews with industry leaders to deliver engaging and insightful discussions.

Tiera attended Northern Arizona University, where she received her bachelor's in journalism and political science. She was also a news reporter for the student-led newspaper, The Lumberjack. 

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