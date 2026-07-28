Embedded Computing Design

xMEMS Unveils XMC-1200, a 46mm² Active Micro Fan for AR, XR, and Smart Glasses

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

July 28, 2026

News

Image Credit: xMEMS

xMEMS Labs, Inc. announced what the company says is the world’s smallest active micro fan, the XMC-1200. It is designed for AR, XR, and smart glasses, and manages heat directly at the source. The µCooling chip allows brighter and more stable displays, sustained processor performance, and improved wearer comfort.

“Glasses are colliding with a thermal wall, and the industry has been engineering around the problem instead of through it,” said Mike Housholder, Vice President and General Manager of the Thermal Management Business Unit at xMEMS. “Devices are getting hotter, and a rotary fan simply will not fit inside a temple arm – mechanically, acoustically, or thermodynamically. The XMC-1200 is the first active cooling device thin enough, quiet enough, and efficient enough to work where glasses electronics live.”

Due to its size of just 46mm², the XMC-1200 is ideal for integration in glasses temple arms and other compact wearables. When combined with the Astra2 drive ASIC, the system uses 70 mW of typical power, diminishing impact on battery life. It can deliver up to a 10°C temperature reduction at a 1W thermal load.

The XMC-1200 solves the challenge of short recording windows by managing heat in space constrained areas resulting in extended recording sessions for the capture of longer events, conversations, and POV experiences.

For more information, visit xmems.com/micro-cooling-xmc-1200..

 

 

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Chad Cox is the Production Editor at Embedded Computing Design. His responsibilities are centered around content creation, writing and editing, and article research and development. Chad covers industry news and events and is known to interact with various industrial leaders via on-premise visits and online interviews. He is responsible for the digital footprint and dissemination of news via social media posts, advertising creation and the production of newsletters including the Embedded Computing Design’s Daily.

He is well versed in many facets of industrial computing including Edge AI, IoT, Processing, Security, Open Source, and more.

Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature and holds a master’s in education.

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