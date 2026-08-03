Embedded Computing Design

Engineers Can Win Google Pixel Watch in element14 Smart Home and Healthcare Design Challenge

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

August 03, 2026

News

Image Credit: element14

element14, an Avnet community, announced a smart home and healthcare design challenge for engineers, makers, and technology enthusiasts to develop and build smart home or healthcare systems focused on enhancing everyday living environments and personal wellbeing. Participants are encouraged to create prototypes that address physical or mental health needs or introduce intelligent solutions that make daily life at home easier.

“Smart home and healthcare technologies have the potential to transform how we live and care for one another,” said Andreea Teodorescu, Global Director of Product Marketing and element14 Community. “This challenge encourages our global community to apply their creativity and engineering expertise to develop practical solutions that improve wellbeing, independence and quality of life.”

Per the press release, five particpants will be selected to receive a free kit of components to support the design and build of their prototype. Challengers need to document their build process through blog posts and share their final outcomes on the element14 Community platform. Prototypes will be assessed based on creativity, technical execution and innovative use of the components provided.

Element14 is looking for concepts such as open-source health monitoring systems, athletic performance tracking tools, safety and wellbeing solutions for elderly individuals, automated medication management devices, therapeutic platforms supporting mental health, and interactive monitoring or support tools for children.

Available Prizes:

  • First place - Google Pixel Watch and Philips Hue Outdoor Camera
  • Second place- Google Pixel Watch and a blood pressure monitor
  • Third place - blood pressure monitor
  • Participants - oximeter finger clip

Applications are open now through August 16. Selected participants will have until October 18 to complete and submit their projects.

For more information and to register, visit https://community.element14.com/challenges-projects/design-challenges/smart-home-healthcare-challenge.

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Chad Cox is the Production Editor at Embedded Computing Design. His responsibilities are centered around content creation, writing and editing, and article research and development. Chad covers industry news and events and is known to interact with various industrial leaders via on-premise visits and online interviews. He is responsible for the digital footprint and dissemination of news via social media posts, advertising creation and the production of newsletters including the Embedded Computing Design’s Daily.

He is well versed in many facets of industrial computing including Edge AI, IoT, Processing, Security, Open Source, and more.

Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature and holds a master’s in education.

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