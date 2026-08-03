Engineers Can Win Google Pixel Watch in element14 Smart Home and Healthcare Design Challenge

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: element14 element14, an Avnet community, announced a smart home and healthcare design challenge for engineers, makers, and technology enthusiasts to develop and build smart home or healthcare systems focused on enhancing everyday living environments and personal wellbeing. Participants are encouraged to create prototypes that address physical or mental health needs or introduce intelligent solutions that make daily life at home easier.

“Smart home and healthcare technologies have the potential to transform how we live and care for one another,” said Andreea Teodorescu, Global Director of Product Marketing and element14 Community. “This challenge encourages our global community to apply their creativity and engineering expertise to develop practical solutions that improve wellbeing, independence and quality of life.”

Per the press release, five particpants will be selected to receive a free kit of components to support the design and build of their prototype. Challengers need to document their build process through blog posts and share their final outcomes on the element14 Community platform. Prototypes will be assessed based on creativity, technical execution and innovative use of the components provided.

Element14 is looking for concepts such as open-source health monitoring systems, athletic performance tracking tools, safety and wellbeing solutions for elderly individuals, automated medication management devices, therapeutic platforms supporting mental health, and interactive monitoring or support tools for children.

Available Prizes:

First place - Google Pixel Watch and Philips Hue Outdoor Camera

Second place- Google Pixel Watch and a blood pressure monitor

Third place - blood pressure monitor

Participants - oximeter finger clip

Applications are open now through August 16. Selected participants will have until October 18 to complete and submit their projects.

For more information and to register, visit https://community.element14.com/challenges-projects/design-challenges/smart-home-healthcare-challenge.