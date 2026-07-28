Microchip Technology Acquires Hailo, Expanding Edge AI Solutions

By Tiera Oliver Assistant Managing Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Microchip Technology Incorporated announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Hailo, a provider of accelerated edge AI processors, advanced vision processing solutions, robotics processors, and comprehensive AI software flows. The transaction is expected to close towards the end of the current quarter ending September 30, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. The terms of the transaction are not being disclosed, and the transaction is not expected to have a material impact on Microchip's financial results.

The proposed acquisition is expected to expand Microchip’s processing portfolio for intelligent edge systems and strengthen its ability to deliver accelerated, power-efficient edge AI solutions for robotics, advanced vision processing and intelligent edge applications, including drones, robots, smart cameras, industrial automation and embedded AI systems.

Hailo has demonstrated technology leadership in both edge AI accelerators and vision-on-chip systems. Its products range from high-performance edge deployments on specialized edge servers with local GenAI and multimodal workloads to low-power vision processing inside a small-form-factor, stand-alone camera. With Hailo-8, Hailo-10 and Hailo-15, Microchip will gain a portfolio that supports classic computer vision, while adding advanced camera, ISP, DSP, video encoding and AI video stream processing capabilities for intelligent edge systems.

The Hailo acquisition brings multiple products, more than 100 current customers, and an established developer community of more than 10,000 users. Its portfolio spans both edge AI accelerators and vision SoCs supporting workloads and capabilities including CNNs, transformers, LLM/VLM workloads, Image Signal Processing, DSP, H.264/H.265 encoding and AI video stream processing.

The transaction would also bring a demand-generation engine for edge AI adoption. Hailo’s Raspberry Pi ecosystem, gated Developer Zone, GitHub activity and community forum create a self-sustaining funnel that converts developer engagement into qualified opportunities and customer pipeline.

The agreement builds on Microchip’s strategy to enable power-efficient AI at the edge. Microchip previously expanded its AI capabilities with the acquisition of Neuronix AI Labs, which added neural network optimization technology for AI/ML workloads on FPGAs and SoCs. This transaction adds dedicated edge AI processors, vision SoCs and software tools to Microchip’s portfolio that broaden its ability to support accelerated AI and advanced vision processing at the edge.

For more information, visit: www.microchip.com

Cautionary Statement:

Certain statements in this release, including those relating to the expected closing date, expanding Microchip’s processing portfolio, that the acquisition accelerates Microchip’s expansion into high-performance edge AI processing, and other statements regarding the expected benefits of the transaction are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially, including, but not limited to: any economic uncertainty due to monetary policy, geopolitical or other issues in the U.S. or internationally, any unexpected fluctuations or weakness in the U.S. and global economies; changes in demand or market acceptance of our products (including Hailo products) and the products of our customers; the mix of inventory we hold and our ability to satisfy short-term orders from our inventory; changes in utilization of our manufacturing capacity and our ability to effectively manage our production levels; competitive developments including pricing pressures; the level of orders that are received and can be shipped in a quarter; changes or fluctuations in customer order patterns and seasonality; our ability to successfully integrate the operations and employees, retain key employees and customers and otherwise realize the expected synergies and benefits of the Hailo acquisition; our ability to obtain a sufficient supply of wafers from third party wafer foundries and the cost of such wafers, the costs and outcome of any current or future tax audit or any litigation involving intellectual property, customers or other issues; disruptions in our business or the businesses of our customers or suppliers due to natural disasters, terrorist activity, armed conflict, war, worldwide oil prices and supply, public health concerns or disruptions in the transportation system; and general economic, industry or political conditions in the United States or internationally. For a detailed discussion of these and other risk factors, please refer to the SEC filings of Microchip, including those on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K.

You can obtain copies of such filings and other relevant documents for free at Microchip's website (www.microchip.com) or the SEC's website (www.sec.gov) or from commercial document retrieval services.

Stockholders are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which speak only as of the date such statements are made. Microchip undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or new information after the date of this press release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.



Tiera Oliver is the assistant managing editor at Embedded Computing Design. She is responsible for web content editing, product news, and story development. She also manages, edits, and develops content for ECD podcasts, including Embedded Insiders. She utilizes her expertise in journalism and content management to oversee editorial content, coordinate with editors, and ensure high-quality output across web, print, and multimedia platforms. She manages diverse projects, assists in the production of digital magazines, and hosts company podcasts by conducting in-depth interviews with industry leaders to deliver engaging and insightful discussions. Tiera attended Northern Arizona University, where she received her bachelor's in journalism and political science. She was also a news reporter for the student-led newspaper, The Lumberjack. More from Tiera