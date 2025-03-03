embedded world Product Showcase: ADLINK Technology’s SP2-MTL Series

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Today’s growing industrial environments and workflows benefit from rugged, reliable, and flexible solutions tailored to meet various interactive and touch-enabled needs.

Designed with an open frame, fanless architecture, and application-specific expansion, the SP2-MTL series of Intel® Core™ Ultra Processor-based Fanless Open Frame Touch Panel PCs from ADLINK Technology meets these needs, and more.

ADLINK’s SP2-MTL Series in Action

The SP2-MTL series features the Intel® Core™ Ultra H Series (Meteor Lake) processor, which provides advanced processing power, enhanced graphics, and real-time data processing. The open-frame panel PC also supports up to 64GB of DDR5-6400 memory and a 2.5-inch SATA SSD with a 6 Gbps Gen3.2 interface.

The SP2-MTL series is available in three screen sizes for display and touch interface: 10.1", 15.6", and 21.5". The screens are also available as projected capacitive multi-touch screens, and offer support for 3 independent display outputs: LVDS, DP, and USB Type-C.

ADLINK’s touch panel PC packs a vast array of connectivity and expansion with 7x USB ports, 1x Thunderbolt™ port, 1x M.2 2230 A/E key slot, and 1x full-size mPCIe slot. Additionally, the solution supports the optional NVIDIA MXM GPU Type A via carrier board for enhanced graphics processing capabilities, and PoE through an optional extension module.

Getting Started with ADLINK’s SP2-MTL series

ADLINK’s SP2-MTL series offers an optional TPM 2.0, 12V DC input (standard) or optional 9-36V DC input, and is compliant to EMC certification and safety. The series also offers optional accessories such as a 12V 60W power adapter, I/O cables (Power/Reset, I2C, DI/O, speaker, MIC in/Line out, COM port, USB cables), and a wireless kit (Wi-Fi module).

For software support, the open frame touch panel PCs are fully compatible with Windows 11.

Additional Resources: