Embedded Computing Design

DATA MODUL Supports Customers as Toppan Display Solutions Ends Industrial LCD Display Production

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

August 03, 2026

News

Image Credit: DATA MODUL

Toppan Display Solutions, manufacturer of industrial TFT displays sold under the ORTUSTECH brand published that it will discontinue its LCD display production. The long-term availability of existing display platforms is now an important consideration for manufacturers of industrial systems. DATA MODUL will support its customers throughout the transitional process by evaluating existing designs and identifying suitable replacement solutions.

"Product lifecycles in industrial applications often extend far beyond the availability of individual components. Our goal is to provide customers with planning certainty and to develop the most effective migration strategy together," emphasizes Andreas Huber, Head of Products at DATA MODUL.

DATA MODUL will support clients based on individual project requirements by having engineering and product specialists guide customers through the selection of qualified alternatives, required design modifications, and the implementation of long-term lifecycle management strategies. According to the press release, the goal is to identify suitable 1:1 or drop-in alternatives for selected display sizes wherever technically feasible.

FAQs:

  • Last-time buy (LTB) - until the end of October 2026
  • Final deliveries - until the end of March 2028
  • Qualified replacement solutions - available immediately with DATA MODUL support
  • Professional long-term storage - available immediately

For more information, visit data-modul.com/en.

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Chad Cox is the Production Editor at Embedded Computing Design. His responsibilities are centered around content creation, writing and editing, and article research and development. Chad covers industry news and events and is known to interact with various industrial leaders via on-premise visits and online interviews. He is responsible for the digital footprint and dissemination of news via social media posts, advertising creation and the production of newsletters including the Embedded Computing Design’s Daily.

He is well versed in many facets of industrial computing including Edge AI, IoT, Processing, Security, Open Source, and more.

Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature and holds a master’s in education.

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