DATA MODUL Supports Customers as Toppan Display Solutions Ends Industrial LCD Display Production

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: DATA MODUL Toppan Display Solutions, manufacturer of industrial TFT displays sold under the ORTUSTECH brand published that it will discontinue its LCD display production. The long-term availability of existing display platforms is now an important consideration for manufacturers of industrial systems. DATA MODUL will support its customers throughout the transitional process by evaluating existing designs and identifying suitable replacement solutions.

"Product lifecycles in industrial applications often extend far beyond the availability of individual components. Our goal is to provide customers with planning certainty and to develop the most effective migration strategy together," emphasizes Andreas Huber, Head of Products at DATA MODUL.

DATA MODUL will support clients based on individual project requirements by having engineering and product specialists guide customers through the selection of qualified alternatives, required design modifications, and the implementation of long-term lifecycle management strategies. According to the press release, the goal is to identify suitable 1:1 or drop-in alternatives for selected display sizes wherever technically feasible.

FAQs:

Last-time buy (LTB) - until the end of October 2026

Final deliveries - until the end of March 2028

Qualified replacement solutions - available immediately with DATA MODUL support

Professional long-term storage - available immediately

For more information, visit data-modul.com/en.