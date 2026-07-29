DigiKey Expands Portfolio with 27,000 New Products

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: DigiKey

DigiKey has added more than 27,000 new products to its portfolio and are available to ship in Q2 2026. All around, the company has added over 373,000 new products, along with 104 new suppliers across its marketplace. The ever-expanding portfolio enables engineers the ability to order prototype quantities for rapid shipping, without placing a special order in factory quantities or waiting for lead or transit time.

“DigiKey’s robust inventory pipeline and in-stock product availability continue to power our record-breaking customer count growth,” said Mike Slater, vice president of global business development for DigiKey. “The ongoing investments in our product line card and industry-leading website provide customers fast access to the latest innovative new products they need to accelerate their designs and projects.”

Supplier Additions in Q2:

Neutrik Group, a global manufacturer of professional interconnect solutions including well-known audio/video products which provide access to reliable audio, video, lighting, data and fiber-optic connectivity.

LumenRadio specializes in wireless control technology designed to replace complex cabling in industrial and commercial systems. Its frequency-agile platform ensures stable, low-latency communication in RF-congested environments and supports applications such as lighting control, building systems and industrial equipment.

Altelix provides weatherproof enclosures and accessories, along with in-house design and manufacturing for customized solutions in industrial and commercial environments.

AMobile provides industrial mobile computers supporting applications such as logistics, transportation, public safety and warehouse management to enable industrial IoT deployments.

NPIs Additions in Q2:

Klein Tools’ insulated hand tools

ABLIC’s CLEAN-Boost battery-less water leak sensor

HARTING’s Han S 450 Plus connectors feature compact, flexible, waterproof housings with integrated unlocking protection, delivering secure, high-power connections for modular battery energy storage systems up to 500 A and 2 kV

Knowles’ A series ceramic core inductors provide industry-standard RF performance across broad inductance ranges in compact packages

Analog Devices’ ADEMA124 and ADEMA127 precision energy measurement ADCs are tailored for polyphase and split-phase energy systems

CIT Relay and Switch IN8 series indicators offer wire or quick-connect terminals

The Lantronix xPico 600 Wi-Fi 6 embedded IoT gateway eliminates the need for an external host MCU

3M electrically conductive double-sided tape 9793KW/KT series helps deliver strong bonding, reliable EMI shielding and grounding, plus moisture and dust sealing

For more information, visit digikey.com/en/new-products.