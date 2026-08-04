MACTRON Releases Android and Windows 13.3-Inch Rugged Tablet Series for Industrial and Healthcare Applications

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: MACTRON MACTRON GROUP released a new 13.3-inch rugged tablet series that features the black MAA1335 and MAS1337 for industrial applications, and the white MMA1335 and MMS1337 for healthcare environments. The series is offered with Android or Windows operating systems to deliver flexibility for customers to choose what platform is right for them based on software, system integration, and application requirements.

The Android-based MAA1335 and MMA1335 leverage the Qualcomm QCM4490 octa-core processor and runs Android 13. Both platforms support 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GNSS positioning, and a 16,000mAh battery for extended mobile operation.

The Windows-based MAS1337 and MMS1337 are powered by Intel Core processors, Windows IoT support, and multiple interfaces including HDMI, USB, USB Type-C, RS-232, and Gigabit Ethernet for seamless integration within existing systems and peripheral devices.

All tablets deliver a 13.3-inch Full HD IPS display with ten-point multi-touch capability. Optional features include NFC, barcode scanning, front and rear cameras, and GNSS positioning.

IP65-rated protection is provided as well as 1.2-meter drop resistance, and MIL-STD-810G-compliant rugged construction, for consistent performance in demanding indoor and outdoor deployments.

MAA1335 and MAS1337:

MAA1335 - Android 13, Qualcomm QCM4490, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GNSS positioning, 16,000mAh battery

MAS1337 - Windows IoT, Intel Core Processor, HDMI, USB, USB Type-C, RS-232, Gigabit Ethernet

Both are ideal for warehouse management, logistics, equipment maintenance, vehicle diagnostics, field inspection, and industrial automation.

MMA1335 and MMS1337:

MMA1335 - Android 13, Qualcomm QCM4490 Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GNSS positioning, 16,000mAh battery

MMS1337 - Windows IoT, Intel Core Processor, HDMI, USB, USB Type-C, RS-232, Gigabit Ethernet

The two solutions are highlighted by medical-grade antimicrobial housing and are suitable for mobile nursing, patient information management, telemedicine, medication management, and emergency medical services.

For more information, visit mactrongroup.com/products_MAS1337.html.