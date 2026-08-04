Embedded Computing Design

MACTRON Releases Android and Windows 13.3-Inch Rugged Tablet Series for Industrial and Healthcare Applications

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

August 04, 2026

News

Image Credit: MACTRON

MACTRON GROUP released a new 13.3-inch rugged tablet series that features the black MAA1335 and MAS1337 for industrial applications, and the white MMA1335 and MMS1337 for healthcare environments. The series is offered with Android or Windows operating systems to deliver flexibility for customers to choose what platform is right for them based on software, system integration, and application requirements.

The Android-based MAA1335 and MMA1335 leverage the Qualcomm QCM4490 octa-core processor and runs Android 13. Both platforms support 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GNSS positioning, and a 16,000mAh battery for extended mobile operation.

The Windows-based MAS1337 and MMS1337 are powered by Intel Core processors, Windows IoT support, and multiple interfaces including HDMI, USB, USB Type-C, RS-232, and Gigabit Ethernet for seamless integration within existing systems and peripheral devices.

All tablets deliver a 13.3-inch Full HD IPS display with ten-point multi-touch capability. Optional features include NFC, barcode scanning, front and rear cameras, and GNSS positioning.
IP65-rated protection is provided as well as 1.2-meter drop resistance, and MIL-STD-810G-compliant rugged construction, for consistent performance in demanding indoor and outdoor deployments.

MAA1335 and MAS1337:

  • MAA1335 - Android 13, Qualcomm QCM4490, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GNSS positioning, 16,000mAh battery
  • MAS1337 - Windows IoT, Intel Core Processor, HDMI, USB, USB Type-C, RS-232, Gigabit Ethernet

Both are ideal for warehouse management, logistics, equipment maintenance, vehicle diagnostics, field inspection, and industrial automation.

MMA1335 and MMS1337:

  • MMA1335 - Android 13, Qualcomm QCM4490 Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GNSS positioning, 16,000mAh battery
  • MMS1337 - Windows IoT, Intel Core Processor, HDMI, USB, USB Type-C, RS-232, Gigabit Ethernet

The two solutions are highlighted by medical-grade antimicrobial housing and are suitable for mobile nursing, patient information management, telemedicine, medication management, and emergency medical services.

For more information, visit mactrongroup.com/products_MAS1337.html.

Subscribe

Chad Cox is the Production Editor at Embedded Computing Design. His responsibilities are centered around content creation, writing and editing, and article research and development. Chad covers industry news and events and is known to interact with various industrial leaders via on-premise visits and online interviews. He is responsible for the digital footprint and dissemination of news via social media posts, advertising creation and the production of newsletters including the Embedded Computing Design’s Daily.

He is well versed in many facets of industrial computing including Edge AI, IoT, Processing, Security, Open Source, and more.

Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature and holds a master’s in education.

More from Chad

Categories
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Healthcare - Medical PanelPCs & Displays
Analog & Power
Ambient IoT, the Thread Standard, and Acquisitions in Edge AI

July 30, 2026

MORE
Automotive
Copyright © BMW AG
NXP Trimension Ultra-Wideband Powers BMW Group’s Digital Key Plus and Presence Detection

August 4, 2026

MORE
Healthcare
Enhancing Medical Visualization and Display Connectivity—Part 1: GMSL Technology

July 9, 2026

MORE
Security
Image Credit: Sarah Zalusky
Three Pillars of Software Security Every LabVIEW Team Should Be Thinking About

August 4, 2026

MORE