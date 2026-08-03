Product of the Week: Kontron’s K3881-C µATX Industrial Server Class Motherboard

Industrial environments are becoming more critical, requiring high-level security, continuous operation, and stability for small businesses and entry-level cloud services. Enterprises can benefit from professional-grade server solutions designed with reliability and expansion at the forefront of the design.

The K3881-C µATX Industrial Server Class Motherboard from Kontron is designed with German engineering and production, supporting reliable lifecycle management and product maintenance, a comprehensive feature and tool set, technical support, and total-cost-of-ownership.

The K3881-C µATX in Action

Diving deeper into the K3881-C µATX, the solution uses OpenBMC, an open-source Baseboard Management Controller (BMC) firmware platform to support the system’s remote management capabilities. The K3881-C µATX features Intel XEON 6300 series and XEON E-2400 series processors, which act as the main compute, running the OS and applications, while the Intel C266 chipset acts as the controller of the system’s main functions, managing communication between different parts of the system.

The K3881-C µATX Industrial Server Motherboard features DDR5-5600 UDIMM memory support at up to 128 GB, with ECC (Error Correcting Code) memory support. The solution’s storage supports four SATA 6 Gb/s ports, one MCIO PCIex4 or four SATA 6 Gb/s interfaces, and two M.2 Key-M (PCIe Gen4 x4) for NVMe SSDs.

For graphics and display, the Kontron solution features the ASPEED AST2600 video graphics adapter and one DisplayPort 1.1a. For expansion, the solution supports one PCI Express Gen5 x16 (PEG), one PCI Express Gen4 x4 (mechanical x16), and one PCI Express Gen4 x1 (open slot).

The K3881-C µATX Industrial Server Motherboard provides two USB 3.2 Gen 1, two USB 3.2 Gen 2, an internal USB 3.2 Gen 1 header (2 ports), and an internal USB 3.2 Gen 1 stick socket for USB connectivity. Networking capabilities are enabled via two Intel i210 1GbE Ethernet ports, and one Intel E610 dual-port 10GbE Ethernet controller. Wireless and cellular capabilities can be supported via the one M.2 Key-B (PCIe Gen4 x1 / USB 3.2 Gen 1) for 5G modules, and the one M.2 2230 Key-E for Wi-Fi/Bluetooth modules.

Getting Started with the K3881-C µATX

For industrial and embedded interfaces, the industrial server motherboard supports an 8-bit GPIO and one onboard RS-232 serial port, often used in industrial and automation.

Features designed to improve the system's overall operation and reliability include a hardware watchdog, managed by the BMC, a TPM module header for hardware-based security, and ATX multirail power support.

For a closer look at the K3881-C µATX Industrial Server Class Motherboard, check out the video from Kontron’s YouTube below:

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