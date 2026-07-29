Axiomtek NA366 1U Desktop Network Appliance Features Intel Atom x7000C for Secure Edge Networking

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Axiomtek

Axiomtek revealed a compact 1U desktop network appliance, the NA366, powered by the Intel Atom x7000C processor (Amston Lake). It is engineered to meet the increasing demand for secure, high-performance, and flexible networking for edge environments by integrating high-speed connectivity, high-density ports, and built-in 5G support. The NA366 is ideal for firewall, SD-WAN, 5G edge gateway, uCPE, and SASE applications.

The solution supports up to ten Ethernet ports, including dual 10G SFP+ interfaces for high-bandwidth networking applications while also providing flexible LAN configurations with either eight GbE RJ-45 ports or a combination of four GbE RJ-45 and four 1G SFP ports.

An M.2 Key B slot supports 5G NR/LTE modules with additional wireless expansion delivered via a PCI Express Mini Card slot enabling real-time connectivity for edge routers and wireless gateways.

The NA366 has onboard TPM 2.0 and UEFI Secure Boot support ensuring system reliability while securing sensitive data. LAN bypass maintains network stability in the event of system failure mitigating service disruptions in mission-critical deployments.

For more information, visit https://us.axiomtek.com/Default.aspx?MenuId=Products&FunctionId=ProductView&ItemId=28081&C=NA366&upcat=232.