Embedded Computing Design

Axiomtek NA366 1U Desktop Network Appliance Features Intel Atom x7000C for Secure Edge Networking

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

July 29, 2026

News

Axiomtek NA366 1U Desktop Network Appliance Features Intel Atom x7000C for Secure Edge Networking
Image Credit: Axiomtek

Axiomtek revealed a compact 1U desktop network appliance, the NA366, powered by the Intel Atom x7000C processor (Amston Lake). It is engineered to meet the increasing demand for secure, high-performance, and flexible networking for edge environments by integrating high-speed connectivity, high-density ports, and built-in 5G support. The NA366 is ideal for firewall, SD-WAN, 5G edge gateway, uCPE, and SASE applications.

The solution supports up to ten Ethernet ports, including dual 10G SFP+ interfaces for high-bandwidth networking applications while also providing flexible LAN configurations with either eight GbE RJ-45 ports or a combination of four GbE RJ-45 and four 1G SFP ports.

An M.2 Key B slot supports 5G NR/LTE modules with additional wireless expansion delivered via a PCI Express Mini Card slot enabling real-time connectivity for edge routers and wireless gateways.

The NA366 has onboard TPM 2.0 and UEFI Secure Boot support ensuring system reliability while securing sensitive data. LAN bypass maintains network stability in the event of system failure mitigating service disruptions in mission-critical deployments.

For more information, visit https://us.axiomtek.com/Default.aspx?MenuId=Products&FunctionId=ProductView&ItemId=28081&C=NA366&upcat=232.

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Chad Cox is the Production Editor at Embedded Computing Design. His responsibilities are centered around content creation, writing and editing, and article research and development. Chad covers industry news and events and is known to interact with various industrial leaders via on-premise visits and online interviews. He is responsible for the digital footprint and dissemination of news via social media posts, advertising creation and the production of newsletters including the Embedded Computing Design’s Daily.

He is well versed in many facets of industrial computing including Edge AI, IoT, Processing, Security, Open Source, and more.

Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature and holds a master’s in education.

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Industrial - Industrial Networking & Connectivity
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
IoT - Edge Computing
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