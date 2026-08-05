GE and TI Team Up to Power New Connected Appliances

By Ken Briodagh Editor in Chief Embedded Computing Design

News

GE Appliances has announced that it is set to begin integrating microcontrollers, Wi-Fi connectivity solutions, and analog components made by Texas Instruments (TI) into its next generation of connected appliances.

GE Appliances has announced that it is set to begin integrating microcontrollers, Wi-Fi connectivity solutions, and analog components made by Texas Instruments (TI) into its next generation of connected appliances.

GE Appliances reportedly will use TI semiconductor chips in one third of all the products manufaxtured in the company’s new plant in Louisville, Kentucky. Production is expected to begin in 2027, according to the release.

This investment almost doubles the financial relationship between the two companies.

"Expanding our work with Texas Instruments gives us access to a differentiated semiconductor portfolio backed by domestic manufacturing,” said Lee Lagomarcino, VP of Clothes Care, GE Appliances. “TI's broad portfolio of advanced embedded processing and analog technology will help our engineers design appliances that are smarter, more powerful, and more efficient than ever before. Moving forward, our domestic research and development teams can also save significant time on new solutions for U.S. consumers."

GE Appliances will use the new semiconductors in three main ways. TI’s latest Wi‑Fi solutions with integrated BLE and enhanced security will allow GE to offer its promised robust, secure connected‑appliance experience.

Power conversion integrated circuits from TI will also help GE appliances deliver more efficiency, better integrated diagnostics, real-time protection, and advanced power management capabilities, the company said. This will lead to improved appliance performance, reliability, serviceability, and energy efficiency while supporting scalable next-generation product architectures. Finally, TI’s motor drive technology enables advanced control of the drain pump system, delivering optimized washing performance and quieter operation. And the gallium nitride (GaN) motor drivers achieve better than 99% efficiency, eliminate heat sinks, and dramatically reduce solution size, boosting power density and overall system efficiency.

Looking forward, GE Appliances also announced it is exploring future projects that will implement TI’s intelligent microcontroller platform.

"We're proud to support GE Appliances as they expand their U.S. manufacturing supply chain. By bringing together next-generation Wi-Fi connectivity, energy-efficient microcontrollers, edge AI capabilities, and breakthrough GaN-based motor drive technology, TI is giving GE Appliances the building blocks to design smarter, more efficient, and more connected appliances. And we are proud to have our U.S.-produced chips integrated into GE Appliance’s U.S.-produced appliances,” said Vinay Agarwal, VP and GM of MSP Microcontrollers, Texas Instruments.