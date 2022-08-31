Embedded Computing Design

Embedded Executive: Alistair Fulton, SVP/GM, Wireless and Sensing Products Group, of Semtech

By Rich Nass

Executive Vice President

August 31, 2022

The LoRaWAN specification continues to introduce new products, technologies, applications, and use cases on a regular basis. The consortium recently held a large-scale conference to discuss, display, and tout the latest developments.

As such, I invited Alistair Fulton, the Senior Vice President and General Manager of Semtech’s Wireless and Sensing Products Group, to join me on this week’s Embedded Executives podcast. Note that Semtech plays a big role in both the LoRA Alliance and its ecosystem.

 

 
