Embedded Executive: Alistair Fulton, SVP/GM, Wireless and Sensing Products Group, of Semtech

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

The LoRaWAN specification continues to introduce new products, technologies, applications, and use cases on a regular basis. The consortium recently held a large-scale conference to discuss, display, and tout the latest developments.

As such, I invited Alistair Fulton, the Senior Vice President and General Manager of Semtech’s Wireless and Sensing Products Group, to join me on this week’s Embedded Executives podcast. Note that Semtech plays a big role in both the LoRA Alliance and its ecosystem.