ICYMI Ep70: Northern.tech, Atlas Data Storage, imec, Microchip, Hailo

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Hello Embedded Professionals, Engineers, and Developers! We’re back from a little break, refreshed and ready to rumble! Welcome to In Case You Missed it, the weekly news show all about Embedded technologies and solutions from Embedded Computing Design.

It’s Friday the last day of the month, July 31, 2026, I’m Ken Briodagh, Editor in Chief of Embedded Computing Design and these are our top stories this week.

First up, in a guest column from Eystein Stenberg, CTO of Northern.tech, we learned about the results of that company’s annual State of Industrial IoT Device Lifecycle Management report. It’s got a ton of great insights from the responses of more than 500 engineers surveyed so I encourage you to take a look for yourself, but Stenberg writes that the report describes an industry whose ambitions for connected products are running well ahead of the infrastructure built to support them. Three in five OEMs said they expect their current device management infrastructure to be inadequate within three years or less. For more than one in ten, that point of failure is less than a year away. All is not lost, so check out the article for more.

Our next story comes from Assistant Managing Editor Tiera Oliver, who continues her in-depth examination of DNA-informed and influenced data storage and memory science. In an innovative attempt to address ongoing memory shortage issues and create a model for the future, Oliver spoke to experts from Atlas Data Storage and imec. The two companies have teamed up to create and accelerate next-generation, permanent DNA-based data storage for AI. Read on.

Finally, we’re featuring some interesting M&A news. In a move designed to expand and enhance its Edge AI solutions and offerings, Microchip Technology has announced an agreement for the acquisition of Hailo, a provider of accelerated edge AI processors, advanced vision processing solutions, robotics processors, and comprehensive AI software flows. The company previously expanded its AI capabilities with the acquisition of Neuronix AI Labs, a maker of neural network optimization technology for AI/ML workloads on FPGAs and SoCs.

In our Ken’s Trends segment, Ken talks about M&A and innovation stagnation. This segment is brought to you by the upcoming AI at the Edge Day.

AI at the Edge Day will take place September 3 and will dig into the how to build a framework for designing Edge AI as it continues to grow as a foundational technology in many industries. There’s plenty of time to register, and you should, so visit embeddedcomputing.com/webcasts to join the audience. There is still limited room left for speakers to join the faculty, and if you think you or a colleague would be a good fit, please reach out at [email protected].

Make sure you look for the In Case You Missed It Linked In Newsletter for even more stories you don’t want to miss, coming out every Monday.



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See you next week, and have a great weekend.