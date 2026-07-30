Embedded Computing Design

Emerson Accelerates Test Productivity with Advances in AI Across Software Portfolio

By Tiera Oliver

Assistant Managing Editor

Embedded Computing Design

July 30, 2026

News

Emerson Accelerates Test Productivity with Advances in AI Across Software Portfolio

Emerson announced new NI Nigel AI enhancements, including author code generation capabilities, across its full software portfolio. This next phase of Nigel AI introduces prompt-based code generation within NI LabVIEW and automated sequence generation in NI TestStand, enabling engineers to more easily move from design to validation, while maintaining the rigor required in mission-critical applications. 

According to the company, internal benchmarking across representative engineering workflows shows these capabilities reduce the time and effort required to develop and deploy test systems by up to 50 percent – accelerating test engineering productivity across industries such as automotive, electronics, aerospace and defense, and semiconductors.

Emerson’s approach embeds context-aware AI directly into the test environments that engineers already use, helping streamline development while ensuring robust security, regulatory alignment with the Cyber Resilience Act (CRA), and strong engineering oversight. This evolution from supportive advisor to intelligent author is designed to support faster workflows while maintaining traceability, governance, and informed human judgment.

With this release, Nigel AI is now available across the broader NI LabVIEW+ Suite, bringing AI-driven workflows to NI InstrumentStudio, NI FlexLogger, and NI VeriStand. The expansion brings context-aware intelligence into interactive measurements, sensor-based datalogging and hardware-in-the-loop test environments in industries like semiconductors, electronics, aerospace and defense, and automotive. Engineers can now apply AI capabilities consistently across the full test lifecycle – from initial development through system validation and deployment.

Nigel AI is purpose-built for engineering environments and operates directly within structured test workflows. It leverages modular instrumentation, open software systems, configurable workflows, engineering code and structured data to produce outputs aligned with real-world system constraints. This approach enables more reliable, actionable results while maintaining the standards required for complex, multi-system validation.

Emerson continues to invest in AI-enabled software as part of its strategy to improve engineering productivity and address growing demand for automation in validation workflows. By integrating AI directly into core engineering tools and delivering measurable efficiency gains, the company is advancing the shift toward more intelligent, software-defined test systems.

"In one year, Nigel has evolved from an AI advisor to AI author, showing the strength of the NI platform and its ability to integrate the most in-demand technologies quickly for the benefit of our customers," said Ritu Favre, president of Emerson’s test and measurement business. "By enabling purpose-built AI to generate code and test sequences within workflows, we’re accelerating productivity while ensuring engineers remain in control of validation and decision-making."

For more information, visit ni.com/nigel.

Subscribe

Tiera Oliver is the assistant managing editor at Embedded Computing Design. She is responsible for web content editing, product news, and story development. She also manages, edits, and develops content for ECD podcasts, including Embedded Insiders.

She utilizes her expertise in journalism and content management to oversee editorial content, coordinate with editors, and ensure high-quality output across web, print, and multimedia platforms. She manages diverse projects, assists in the production of digital magazines, and hosts company podcasts by conducting in-depth interviews with industry leaders to deliver engaging and insightful discussions.

Tiera attended Northern Arizona University, where she received her bachelor's in journalism and political science. She was also a news reporter for the student-led newspaper, The Lumberjack. 

More from Tiera

Categories
AI & Machine Learning - AI Development Tools & Frameworks
Debug & Test
Image Credit: TITAN Haptics
Apply now: TITAN Haptics Introduces TITAN Haptics Launchpad with Up to $60,000 in Engineering Support for Hardware Startups

July 23, 2026

MORE
Healthcare
Enhancing Medical Visualization and Display Connectivity—Part 1: GMSL Technology

July 9, 2026

MORE
Storage
A Co-Development for the AI Age: Atlas Data Storage and imec's Integrated Chip for DNA-Based Data Storage

July 29, 2026

MORE
Edge AI
Microchip Technology Acquires Hailo, Expanding Edge AI Solutions

July 28, 2026

MORE