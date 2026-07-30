Emerson Accelerates Test Productivity with Advances in AI Across Software Portfolio

By Tiera Oliver Assistant Managing Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Emerson announced new NI Nigel AI enhancements, including author code generation capabilities, across its full software portfolio. This next phase of Nigel AI introduces prompt-based code generation within NI LabVIEW and automated sequence generation in NI TestStand, enabling engineers to more easily move from design to validation, while maintaining the rigor required in mission-critical applications.

According to the company, internal benchmarking across representative engineering workflows shows these capabilities reduce the time and effort required to develop and deploy test systems by up to 50 percent – accelerating test engineering productivity across industries such as automotive, electronics, aerospace and defense, and semiconductors.

Emerson’s approach embeds context-aware AI directly into the test environments that engineers already use, helping streamline development while ensuring robust security, regulatory alignment with the Cyber Resilience Act (CRA), and strong engineering oversight. This evolution from supportive advisor to intelligent author is designed to support faster workflows while maintaining traceability, governance, and informed human judgment.

With this release, Nigel AI is now available across the broader NI LabVIEW+ Suite, bringing AI-driven workflows to NI InstrumentStudio, NI FlexLogger, and NI VeriStand. The expansion brings context-aware intelligence into interactive measurements, sensor-based datalogging and hardware-in-the-loop test environments in industries like semiconductors, electronics, aerospace and defense, and automotive. Engineers can now apply AI capabilities consistently across the full test lifecycle – from initial development through system validation and deployment.

Nigel AI is purpose-built for engineering environments and operates directly within structured test workflows. It leverages modular instrumentation, open software systems, configurable workflows, engineering code and structured data to produce outputs aligned with real-world system constraints. This approach enables more reliable, actionable results while maintaining the standards required for complex, multi-system validation.

Emerson continues to invest in AI-enabled software as part of its strategy to improve engineering productivity and address growing demand for automation in validation workflows. By integrating AI directly into core engineering tools and delivering measurable efficiency gains, the company is advancing the shift toward more intelligent, software-defined test systems.

"In one year, Nigel has evolved from an AI advisor to AI author, showing the strength of the NI platform and its ability to integrate the most in-demand technologies quickly for the benefit of our customers," said Ritu Favre, president of Emerson’s test and measurement business. "By enabling purpose-built AI to generate code and test sequences within workflows, we’re accelerating productivity while ensuring engineers remain in control of validation and decision-making."

For more information, visit ni.com/nigel.