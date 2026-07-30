Embedded Computing Design

Ambient IoT, the Thread Standard, and Acquisitions in Edge AI

By Embedded Insiders

July 30, 2026

Podcast

Ambient IoT, the Thread Standard, and Acquisitions in Edge AI

On this episode of Embedded Insiders, we're discussing the continued evolution of Ambient IoT with Giampaolo Marino, Chief Strategy and Growth Officer at Energous. We're diving into battery dependency, the benefits of continuous, always-on data for AI, and how the company's partnership with e-peas supports battery-free sensor deployments through wireless power and energy harvesting.

Next, Rich and Ann Olivo, the Vice-President of Marketing for the Thread Group, discuss the Thread standard. Thread is part of the IEEE 802.15.4 wireless protocol and operates at very low power. The two discuss the importance of the protocol and the newly unveiled app that simplifies the process for developers

 
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