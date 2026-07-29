Embedded Computing Design

Embedded Executive: Connect Your Low-Power Home Devices With Thread | Thread Group

By Rich Nass

Contributing Editor

Embedded Computing Design

July 29, 2026

Podcast

Embedded Executive: Connect Your Low-Power Home Devices With Thread | Thread Group

We’re seeing new life coming to the Thread standard. If you remember, Thread is part of the IEEE 802.15.4 wireless protocol and operates at very low power. But it doesn’t offer the bandwidth of Wi-Fi. Wi-Fi continues to get better, so I question whether there’s really a need for Thread. 

Apparently, my question was misguided, as Ann Olivo, the Vice-President of Marketing for the Thread Group, explained to me on this week’s Embedded Executives podcast. (Note that Ann is also the Corporate Campaigns Manager for Silicon Labs). 

At the recent Unify event, put on by the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA), the Thread Group unveiled an app that simplifies the process for developers. Hear more about all of that in our conversation.

 
DevTalk Embedded Executive Embedded Insiders

Rich Nass is a regular contributor to Embedded Computing Design. He has appeared on more than 500 episodes of the popular Embedded Executive podcast series, and is a regular contributor to the Embedded Insiders podcast.

Rich has been in the engineering OEM industry for more than 35 years, and is a recognized expert in the areas of embedded computing, Edge AI, industrial computing, the IoT, and cyber-resiliency and safety and security issues. He writes and speaks regularly on these topics and more.

Rich is currently the Liaison to Industry for the Embedded World North America Exhibition and Conference, and has held similar positions with the global Embedded World Conference and Exhibition.

Previously, Rich was the Brand Director for UBM’s award-winning Design News property. Prior to that, he led the content team for UBM Canon’s Medical Devices Group, as well all custom properties and events.  In prior stints, he led the Content Team at EE Times, handling the Embedded and Custom groups and the TechOnline DesignLine network of design engineering web sites.

Nass holds a BSEE degree from the New Jersey Institute of Technology.

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