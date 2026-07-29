Embedded Executive: Connect Your Low-Power Home Devices With Thread | Thread Group

By Rich Nass Contributing Editor Embedded Computing Design

Podcast

We’re seeing new life coming to the Thread standard. If you remember, Thread is part of the IEEE 802.15.4 wireless protocol and operates at very low power. But it doesn’t offer the bandwidth of Wi-Fi. Wi-Fi continues to get better, so I question whether there’s really a need for Thread.

Apparently, my question was misguided, as Ann Olivo, the Vice-President of Marketing for the Thread Group, explained to me on this week’s Embedded Executives podcast. (Note that Ann is also the Corporate Campaigns Manager for Silicon Labs).

At the recent Unify event, put on by the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA), the Thread Group unveiled an app that simplifies the process for developers. Hear more about all of that in our conversation.