Embedded Executive: Moving Wireless Standards Forward | CSA

By Rich Nass Contributing Editor Embedded Computing Design

Podcast

The Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA) has a significant task in its hands. As a global body encompassing hundreds of companies, its goal is to create and promote open, universal standards in the wireless space, including (in a big way) the IoT.

The goal sounds great, but having most of the major suppliers contributing and providing products for all corners of the globe can cause the process to become unwieldy.

To understand how this group works, and how it is moving forward—which it is clearly doing—I spoke to Tobin Richardson, the CSA’s President and CEO, on this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.