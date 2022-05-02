Embedded Computing Design

Forlinx Rleases Rockchip RK3568 Based OK3568-C Development Board

By Chad Cox

May 02, 2022

News

Image Courtesy of Forlinx

OK3568-C single board computer(SBC) is designed with SoM FET3568-C on carrier board by four ultra-thin connectors. The board guarantees the SoM source fully available to accomplish fast evaluation processes. The board is designed with ESC solutions, simplifying designing reference to help lesson their their time-to-market.

OK3568-C SBC

Display I/F:

  •    HDMI 2.0 up to 1080p120 or 4096×2304 @ 60Hz (4Kp60)
  •     eDP 1.3 up to 2560×1600 @ 60Hz
  •     single-channel LVDS up to 1280×800
  •     LCD RGB888 up to 1280×800 multiplexed with SPI0, SPI2, UART3, UART4, UART5 and UART7
  •     single-channel MIPI-DSI up to 1080p60

Camera I/F:

  • 1x MIPI-CSI connector tested with OV13850 camera sensor

Audio:

  • 1x stereo headphone output
  • 1x 1.3W class D amplifier output
  • 1x MIC input

Connectivity:

  •    2x Gigabit Ethernet RJ45 interfaces
  •    On-board AzureWare AW-CM358SM module with dual-band Wi-Fi 5, BT5.0
  •    Optional 4G/5G modem via M.2 socket- Tested with EM05-CE 4G modem (compatible with EC20)
  •    RM500U-CN 5G modem

USB:

  • 2x USB 2.0 host Type-A ports
  • 1x USB 3.0 Type-A port
  • USB 2.0 OTG "contained in USB 3.0 port
  • Can be used as slave mode for OS image flashing and ADB debugging

Expansion:

  •    M.2 Key-B socket (USB 3.0/2.0) for 4G/5G module expanding;
  •    PCIe 2.1 x1 socket multiplexed with SATA
  •    PCIe x4 socket, PCIe 3.0 which can also be configured as 2 PCIe x1.
  •    3x UART, 2x SPI, 1x I2C
  •    2x CAN FD

Forlinx offers design services for customization of the base board according to specific requirements.

For more information, visit forlinx.net.

