Sensera Launches SensWear Open-Source Platform for Smart Ring and Wearable Device Development

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Sensera Technologies Sensera Technologies announced its open-source and modular development platform, SensWear, designed to help the creation of smart rings, wristbands, patches, and other wearable devices. The solution leverages Nordic Semiconductor’s nRF54L15 Bluetooth Low Energy SoC with integrated Bosch BHI360 smart IMU, battery charging and fuel-gauging circuitry, programmable LED control, and an I²C-based expansion interface for interchangeable daughter boards.

SensWear delivers access to raw sensor streams over Bluetooth, enabling the implementation of custom signal-processing, data-collection, and edge-AI applications without relying on a closed wearable API.

Per the release, the full stack offers Zephyr-based embedded firmware, Android and iOS applications, and Python and TypeScript SDKs. Hardware designs, firmware, and software are released under the MIT license.

Designers can reuse the same core platform for multiple wearable form factors or develop additional daughter boards for custom sensors and actuators due to the modular architecture.

Available Modules:

MAX30101 multi-wavelength PPG sensing

MAX30208 skin-temperature sensing

MTCH6102 15-channel capacitive-touch sensing

DRV2605L programmable haptic feedback

GitHub: https://github.com/Sens-Wear

For more information, visit https://sens-wear.com.