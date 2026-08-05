Embedded Computing Design

Sensera Launches SensWear Open-Source Platform for Smart Ring and Wearable Device Development

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

August 05, 2026

News

Image Credit: Sensera Technologies

Sensera Technologies announced its open-source and modular development platform, SensWear, designed to help the creation of smart rings, wristbands, patches, and other wearable devices. The solution leverages Nordic Semiconductor’s nRF54L15 Bluetooth Low Energy SoC with integrated Bosch BHI360 smart IMU, battery charging and fuel-gauging circuitry, programmable LED control, and an I²C-based expansion interface for interchangeable daughter boards.

SensWear delivers access to raw sensor streams over Bluetooth, enabling the implementation of custom signal-processing, data-collection, and edge-AI applications without relying on a closed wearable API.

Per the release, the full stack offers Zephyr-based embedded firmware, Android and iOS applications, and Python and TypeScript SDKs. Hardware designs, firmware, and software are released under the MIT license.

Designers can reuse the same core platform for multiple wearable form factors or develop additional daughter boards for custom sensors and actuators due to the modular architecture.

Available Modules:

  • MAX30101 multi-wavelength PPG sensing
  • MAX30208 skin-temperature sensing
  • MTCH6102 15-channel capacitive-touch sensing
  • DRV2605L programmable haptic feedback

GitHub: https://github.com/Sens-Wear

For more information, visit https://sens-wear.com.

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Chad Cox is the Production Editor at Embedded Computing Design. His responsibilities are centered around content creation, writing and editing, and article research and development. Chad covers industry news and events and is known to interact with various industrial leaders via on-premise visits and online interviews. He is responsible for the digital footprint and dissemination of news via social media posts, advertising creation and the production of newsletters including the Embedded Computing Design’s Daily.

He is well versed in many facets of industrial computing including Edge AI, IoT, Processing, Security, Open Source, and more.

Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature and holds a master’s in education.

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