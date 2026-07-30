BrainChip AKD1500 Brings Plug-and-Play Edge AI to Legacy Industrial Systems with M.2 Form Factor

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: BrainChip

BrainChip Holdings Ltd. introduced its AKD1500 chip based on the Akida neuromorphic processor. It is being offered in a compact M.2 form factor, enabling fanless, plug-and-play edge AI for industrial applications.

“Power and price have been the two biggest barriers keeping AI out of fanless industrial equipment and battery-powered commercial devices,” said Steve Brightfield, chief product officer at BrainChip. “With AKD1500 in the M.2 form factor, engineering teams can add capable, on-device AI to an existing design without touching the power supply or the cooling solution. That's the difference between a multi-quarter redesign and a drop-in upgrade.”

AKD1500's M.2 strengthens BrainChip's positioning as a reliable AI solution that can be added to legacy systems. The device extends neuromorphic, on-chip learning to industrial designs that cannot accommodate the power draw, heat, or cost of standard edge AI accelerators.

The 22x30 mm form factor provides a B+M key edge connector idea for a neuromorphic accelerator by freeing up M.2 slots generally utilized for memory and modems. Per the press release, this enables tablets and other portable, connectivity-dependent devices to be upgraded with on-device AI without forfeiting storage or wireless connectivity.

For more information, visit brainchip.com/.