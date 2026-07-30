Embedded Computing Design

BrainChip AKD1500 Brings Plug-and-Play Edge AI to Legacy Industrial Systems with M.2 Form Factor

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

July 30, 2026

News

BrainChip AKD1500 Brings Plug-and-Play Edge AI to Legacy Industrial Systems with M.2 Form Factor
Image Credit: BrainChip

BrainChip Holdings Ltd. introduced its AKD1500 chip based on the Akida neuromorphic processor. It is being offered in a compact M.2 form factor, enabling fanless, plug-and-play edge AI for industrial applications.

“Power and price have been the two biggest barriers keeping AI out of fanless industrial equipment and battery-powered commercial devices,” said Steve Brightfield, chief product officer at BrainChip. “With AKD1500 in the M.2 form factor, engineering teams can add capable, on-device AI to an existing design without touching the power supply or the cooling solution. That's the difference between a multi-quarter redesign and a drop-in upgrade.”

AKD1500's M.2 strengthens BrainChip's positioning as a reliable AI solution that can be added to legacy systems. The device extends neuromorphic, on-chip learning to industrial designs that cannot accommodate the power draw, heat, or cost of standard edge AI accelerators.

The 22x30 mm form factor provides a B+M key edge connector idea for a neuromorphic accelerator by freeing up M.2 slots generally utilized for memory and modems. Per the press release, this enables tablets and other portable, connectivity-dependent devices to be upgraded with on-device AI without forfeiting storage or wireless connectivity.

For more information, visit brainchip.com/.

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Chad Cox is the Production Editor at Embedded Computing Design. His responsibilities are centered around content creation, writing and editing, and article research and development. Chad covers industry news and events and is known to interact with various industrial leaders via on-premise visits and online interviews. He is responsible for the digital footprint and dissemination of news via social media posts, advertising creation and the production of newsletters including the Embedded Computing Design’s Daily.

He is well versed in many facets of industrial computing including Edge AI, IoT, Processing, Security, Open Source, and more.

Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature and holds a master’s in education.

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