Silicon Labs Announces BG2B Low-Power Bluetooth LE SoC

By Tiera Oliver Assistant Managing Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

AUSTIN, Texas – August 4, 2026 – Silicon Labs announced the BG2B, its next Series 2 Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) wireless SoC designed to help developers build smaller, more secure, and longer-lasting battery-powered IoT devices by providing power efficiency, security, and integrations.

As Bluetooth LE applications become more sophisticated, developers are challenged to add capabilities such as secure ranging, location awareness, advanced security, and richer peripheral integration while preserving battery life and compact designs expected of today’s wireless IoT devices. BG2B addresses these demands with Silicon Labs' lowest-power Bluetooth architecture, a complete feature set for Bluetooth Channel Sounding, Secure Vault High security, and integrated peripherals including CAN-FD, LED drivers, and dual ADCs, in a single highly integrated platform.

Designed for applications including secure ranging, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels (ESLs), smart home, industrial monitoring, and vehicle diagnostics, BG2B is designed to help developers extend battery life while preparing for more demanding Bluetooth LE applications.

BG2B features a dual-output DC-DC power architecture and multi-core design that is designed to improve efficiency across active, receive, and sleep modes.

BG2B is the lowest-power Bluetooth LE device in Silicon Labs’ portfolio, delivering 14%-15% lower MCU active current, lower Bluetooth receive current, and 1.1 µA EM2 sleep current with RAM retention as compared to the Silicon Labs’ previous lowest power Bluetooth LE SoC, designed to enable longer battery life for sleepy products such as wireless sensors, asset tags, smart locks, remotes, wearables, and electronic shelf labels.

For developers building location-aware products today, BG2B supports advanced Bluetooth Channel Sounding capabilities including Mode 3, Normalized Attack Detector Metric (NADM), and Inline Phase Correction Term (Inline PCT). Designed to meet Apple and Google Bluetooth Channel Sounding specifications, BG2B helps developers build interoperable products across the industry's leading mobile ecosystems, supported by Silicon Labs' complete Channel Sounding development solution, including a royalty-free ranging library, software, tools, and engineering support.

Building on previous Silicon Labs Channel Sounding solutions, BG2B delivers low energy per ranging event through shorter Channel Sounding step timings, lower active current, and lower Bluetooth LE receive current.

In addition, BG2B integrates a broad set of peripherals that are designed to simplify system design while reducing BOM cost and PCB area.

The SoC combines Bluetooth LE with integrated CAN-FD, enabling wireless diagnostics and monitoring for commercial vehicles, fleet management, industrial equipment, and maintenance applications without requiring a separate Bluetooth bridge device.

Integrated LED boost and four-channel LED sink capabilities eliminate external LED driver circuitry, making BG2B well-suited for electronic shelf labels, smart retail devices, and battery-powered products requiring RGBW LED for status indication.

Additional integrated capabilities include dual 12-bit ADCs for simultaneous analog sampling, and Variable Resistive Load (VRL) for more accurate battery health estimation.

As connected devices face increasingly stringent cybersecurity requirements, BG2B incorporates Silicon Labs' Secure Vault technology to protect device identity, firmware, cryptographic keys, and sensitive data.

Designed to support PSA Level 3 compliance, BG2B helps manufacturers prepare for evolving security requirements such as the European Union Cyber Resilience Act. Combined with Silicon Labs' Custom Part Manufacturing Service (CPMS), developers can securely provision devices with unique identities, certificates, and cryptographic credentials during manufacturing.

BG2B SoCs are currently available through an early customer engagement program. Initial production hardware, including modules, is planned for 2027.

For more information about BG2B, read the post on the Silicon Labs blog, or visit: https://www.silabs.com.