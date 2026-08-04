congatec Announces conga-HPC/cRX1 COM-HPC Module with AMD Zen 5, Radeon RDNA 3.5 GPU, and 50 TOPS NPU

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: congatec

congatec announced its aReady.COM conga-HPC/cRX1, an application ready module powered by up to 16 AMD “Zen 5” CPU cores operating at clock frequencies of up to 5.1 GHz, up to 40 compute units of the integrated AMD Radeon RDNA 3.5 GPU supporting up to four independent 4K displays, and a dedicated NPU.

The module is an addition to the AMD Kria AI SOM portfolio and leverages the new AMD Ryzen AI Embedded X100 series for time-critical, sequential workloads such as real-time control, sensor fusion, planning, and decision-making.

The GPU offers up to 59 TOPS of deep INT8 AI inference performance and up to 29.7 TFLOPS of FP32 compute performance, accelerating parallel workloads such as perception and object detection in collaborative robots and autonomous vehicles. It allows the local execution of Large Language Models (LLMs). The dedicated NPU delivers up to 50 TOPS of AI performance for always-on AI workloads such as object detection and recognition, speech recognition, and image processing.

“Physical AI applications are placing ever-increasing demands on embedded systems,” said Florian Drittenthaler, product line manager at congatec. “Our conga-HPC/cRX1, powered by AMD Ryzen AI Embedded X100 Series processors, delivers the highest performance currently available in a COM-HPC Client module. This enables OEMs to eliminate the need for discrete AI accelerator cards in many applications, allowing them to develop more compact, energy-efficient, reliable, and cost-effective embedded edge systems with a lower total cost of ownership.”

Available in the COM-HPC Client Size C form factor (120 mm × 160 mm) and with an operating temperature range from -40°C to +85°C, makes the conga-HPC/cRX1ideal for harsh environments. The module has a base TDP of 55 W but can be configured across a wide TDP range from 45 W for optimized power efficiency up to 120 W for maximum performance.

The module has up to 128 GB of LPDDR5X-8533 unified memory that is soldered to enhance its strength against shock and vibration. Additionally, up to 512 GB of optional on-board NVMe storage delivers fast data access and short loading times.

For connecting devices, the solution provides up to 24 PCIe Gen4 lanes with additional interfaces such as 2x 2.5 GbE, up to 4x USB 3.2 Gen2, up to 8x USB 2.0, up to 2x SATA 6 Gb/s, 2x I²C, 2x UART, 12x GPIO, 1x SMBus, and 1x SPI.

According to the press release, the module was designed to comply with IEC 62443-4-1, helping OEMs meet cybersecurity requirements and simplify preparations for the EU’s Cyber Resilience Act. Additional integrated security is provided by a Trusted Platform Module (TPM 2.0).

Supported operating systems include Microsoft Windows 11, Windows 11 IoT Enterprise, and Linux. As an application-ready aReady.COM module, conga-HPC/cRX1 is also available preconfigured with licensed ctrlX OS, Ubuntu Pro, or KontronOS operating systems. The aReady.VT option features integrated conga-zones hypervisor and virtualization technologies that allow designers to consolidate multiple workloads, such as real-time control, HMI, AI, and IoT gateway functions, onto a single module.

congatec offers aReady.IOT software building blocks including conga-connect for enabling data exchange, remote maintenance, and management of the module, carrier boards, and peripherals as needed for IIoT connectivity.

To streamline the application development process, congatec has a complete supporting ecosystem that includes evaluation and application carrier boards, customized cooling solutions, documentation, design-in services, and high-speed signal integrity measurements. By utilizing aReady.YOURS, OEMs can leverage congatec’s hardware and software customization services to get turnkey-level embedded computing platforms with advanced cooling solutions.

conga-HPC/cRX1 Processor Options:

Model Cores / Threads Graphics Execution Units Clock Frequency (max. boost) Base TDP (configurable) Operating Temperature AMD Ryzen AI Embedded X199 16 / 32 40 5.1 GHz 55 W (45–120 W) 0 to +60°C AMD Ryzen AI Embedded X188 12 / 24 32 5.0 GHz 55 W (45–120 W) 0 to +60°C AMD Ryzen AI Embedded X168 8 / 16 32 5.0 GHz 55 W (45–120 W) 0 to +60°C AMD Ryzen AI Embedded X199i 16 / 32 40 5.1 GHz 55 W (45–120 W) -40 to +85°C AMD Ryzen AI Embedded X188i 12 / 24 32 5.0 GHz 55 W (45–120 W) -40 to +85°C AMD Ryzen AI Embedded X168i 8 / 16 32 5.0 GHz 55 W (45–120 W) -40 to +85°C

For more information, visit congatec.com/us/products/com-hpc/conga-hpccrx1/.