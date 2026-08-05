Candera and CONZE Partner to Streamline Medical HMI Development from Concept to Production

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Candera

Recent news broke that Candera GmbH and CONZE Informatik GmbH are partnering to support manufacturers of medical and healthcare products from the initial HMI concept through production-ready integration on hardware.

The collaboration is centered on the professional HMI development platform Candera CGI Studio which enables the design of high-performance, production-ready user interfaces across various hardware classes and target platforms. CONZE will add its engineering expertise in embedded software, hardware control, cloud integration, and the development of medical devices and software systems.

“With CONZE, we are gaining an engineering partner that understands the practical requirements of medical technology and brings regulatory and technical aspects together from the very beginning,” says Dipl.-Ing. Reinhard FÜRICHT, Managing Director of Candera GmbH. “Together, we provide manufacturers with a powerful foundation for developing modern, safe and intuitive HMIs more efficiently. From early UI concepts through to production-ready applications on the target hardware.”

A variety of MCUs, MPUs, and operating systems are supported to enable early testing across different hardware classes. Manufacturers can compare performance, memory requirements, and graphical quality before making a final platform decision.

“The development of medical devices requires not only a convincing user interface, but also a well-coordinated interaction between software, hardware, regulatory requirements and traceable development documentation,” says Dipl.-Wirtsch.Inf. (FH) Magnus THEILE, Managing Director and CTO of CONZE Informatik GmbH. “With Candera CGI Studio and our engineering expertise, we create a practical foundation that enables manufacturers to systematically reduce development and certification effort.”

Candera and CONZE will present an HMI of a blood analysis device engineered for laboratories, hospitals and pharmacies. The presentation will be a complete workflow from UI concept to the technical implementation of a realistic medical HMI application.

According to the companies, the webinar “Medical-HMI ohne unnötige Schleifen. Wie Sie Entwicklungs- und Zertifizierungsaufwände gezielt reduzieren“ (Medical HMI Without Unnecessary Iterations. How to Systematically Reduce Development and Certification Effort), the partners will demonstrate how regulatory, technical and usability-related requirements can be efficiently combined. The webinar will take place on 29 September 2026 at 1:00 p.m. CEST.

For more information, visit candera.eu and conze.com/.