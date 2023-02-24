Road to embedded world '23: Buffalo Grove, Illinois, CAST

Image Credit: CAST

Join the CAST (Computer Aided Software Technologies, Inc.) experts as they put on a show highlighting its digital semiconductor IP Cores for ASICs and FPGAs, as well as Functional Safety certified interfaces, processors, enhanced system security IP, multiple RISC-V processors, and new cores for audio, eSPI, and more. Be sure to stop by hall 4 booth 469 to see more of CAST solutions.