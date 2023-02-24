Embedded Computing Design

Road to embedded world '23: Buffalo Grove, Illinois, CAST

By Chad Cox

Associate Editor

Embedded Computing Design

February 24, 2023

News

Image Credit: CAST

Join the CAST (Computer Aided Software Technologies, Inc.) experts as they put on a show highlighting its digital semiconductor IP Cores for ASICs and FPGAs, as well as Functional Safety certified interfaces, processors, enhanced system security IP,  multiple RISC-V processors, and new cores for audio, eSPI, and more. Be sure to stop by hall 4 booth 469 to see more of CAST solutions.

CAST product line features:

  • CAN, TSN, and other automotive and industrial interfaces
  • RISC-V and other processors and microcontrollers
  • Networking including UDP and TCP
  • Compression engines for data, video, and images
  • Various common peripheral devices
  • Crypto engines and SoC security solutions

For more insight on CAST services, visit castsoftware.com.

