Road to embedded world '23: Buffalo Grove, Illinois, CAST
February 24, 2023
News
Join the CAST (Computer Aided Software Technologies, Inc.) experts as they put on a show highlighting its digital semiconductor IP Cores for ASICs and FPGAs, as well as Functional Safety certified interfaces, processors, enhanced system security IP, multiple RISC-V processors, and new cores for audio, eSPI, and more. Be sure to stop by hall 4 booth 469 to see more of CAST solutions.
CAST product line features:
- CAN, TSN, and other automotive and industrial interfaces
- RISC-V and other processors and microcontrollers
- Networking including UDP and TCP
- Compression engines for data, video, and images
- Various common peripheral devices
- Crypto engines and SoC security solutions
For more insight on CAST services, visit castsoftware.com.