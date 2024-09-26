Embedded Computing Design

Why Memory Matters: HBM4, AI, and Rad-Hard Resilience

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

September 26, 2024

In this episode of Embedded Insiders, we take a deep dive into the newly announced HBM4 Memory Controller IP from Rambus, with insights from Fellow and Distinguished Inventor Steven Woo. Rambus is leading the way with its cutting-edge silicon IP portfolio, and Steven shares his perspective on the latest memory industry trends, the challenges it faces, and the transformative impact of AI on memory technologies

Later, Rich sits down with Helmut Puchner, Vice President and Fellow in Infineon Technologies' Aerospace and Defense division, to explore the intricacies of radiation-hardened (rad-hard) memory. They break down what makes rad-hard memory unique, where it's essential, and how it differs from conventional memory.

But first, Rich and Ken discuss the resurgence of reference designs and white-labeling, driven by increasing demands for flexibility, ease of use, and faster time to market.
 

 
