ADI Will Have a lot of Goodies at embedded world 2024
March 06, 2024
ADI will attend embedded world 2024 where it will hold down booth 4A-360 and demonstrate how its innovative solutions are enabling more intelligent systems in Industrial Automation, Automotive, and Digital Healthcare.
Experts:
Mark Ochoco, Systems Integration Engineer
Industrial Machine Downtime Prevention Method Through Wireless Condition-Based Monitoring System
- Date: 15 March 2023
- Time: 16:30 PM–17:00 PM
Nathaniel Alteza, Machine Learning Engineer
Coffee Leaf Health Diagnosis on Ultra-low-power CNN Accelerator
- Date: 15 March 2023
- Time: 13:45 pm – 14:15 PM
Max Huang, Staff Engineer, Product Marketing
ASIL B LED Driver and TFT Bias Power Solutions for Tell-Tale Indicators on Local Dimming LCD Display
- Date: 15 March 2023
- Time: 16:30 pm – 16:50 PM
Live Booth Demonstrations:
Protect the Intelligent Edge with IEC 62443 Cybersecurity Solutions
- Learn how ADI’s security solutions follow IEC 62443
Intelligent Connected Buildings
- ADI's Building Automation demo incorporates BACnet/IP communication with 10BASE-T1L edge sensors making it easier to upgrade from legacy fieldbus RS-485 based protocols
Industrial Connectivity
- ADI enables the connected factory with Intelligent Edge insights by matching long reach 10BASE-T1L Ethernet and SPoE power solutions
Accurate Mobile Object Dimensioning using Time of Flight Technology
- Learn how to leverage advanced high-resolution 3D imaging for critical logistics applications by flawlessly identifying box size
Smart Factory Connectivity with IO-Link
- ADI's MAX22516 IO-Link transceiver eases connectivity while reducing local processing requirements for smart factory sensors at the Intelligent Edge
Trinamic Motion Control and Precision Current Sensing
- Demonstration will feature an inverted pendulum application to highlight high-speed, high-performance motion control, showcasing Trinamic technology, ADI's TMC4671 servo controller, and AD8410A current sense amplifier
Red Pitaya and Analog Devices Showcase – Portable Instruments
- Red Pitaya is a low cost robust and precise multifunction measurement tool for laboratory measurement and control instruments
30’’ Local Dimming Display
- ADI’s local-dimming LED driver and high-bandwidth serial link make automotive travel safer, power efficient, and immersive
Power Quality Monitoring Solutions
- The demonstration utilizes ADE9430 to realize the amount of harmonics sent to the grid by inverter-based resources, including solar PVs, ESS, and bidirectional EV chargers
Non-Contact Vital Signs Monitoring
- ADI’s non-contact vital signs monitoring (NCVSM) solution enables unobtrusive accurate vital signs monitoring
High Resolution GMSL Surround View Solution
- ADI's innovations in GMSL technology gives vehicle manufacturers ability to deploy Level 3 autonomous drive
For more information, visit analog.com.
