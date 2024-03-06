ADI Will Have a lot of Goodies at embedded world 2024

Embedded Computing Design

ADI will attend embedded world 2024 where it will hold down booth 4A-360 and demonstrate how its innovative solutions are enabling more intelligent systems in Industrial Automation, Automotive, and Digital Healthcare.

Experts:

Mark Ochoco, Systems Integration Engineer

Industrial Machine Downtime Prevention Method Through Wireless Condition-Based Monitoring System

  • Date: 15 March 2023
  • Time: 16:30 PM–17:00 PM

Nathaniel Alteza, Machine Learning Engineer

Coffee Leaf Health Diagnosis on Ultra-low-power CNN Accelerator

  • Date: 15 March 2023
  • Time: 13:45 pm – 14:15 PM

Max Huang, Staff Engineer, Product Marketing

ASIL B LED Driver and TFT Bias Power Solutions for Tell-Tale Indicators on Local Dimming LCD Display

  • Date: 15 March 2023
  • Time: 16:30 pm – 16:50 PM

Live Booth Demonstrations:

  • Protect the Intelligent Edge with IEC 62443 Cybersecurity Solutions

    • Learn how ADI’s security solutions follow IEC 62443

  • Intelligent Connected Buildings

    • ADI's Building Automation demo incorporates BACnet/IP communication with 10BASE-T1L  edge sensors making it easier to upgrade from legacy fieldbus RS-485 based protocols

  • Industrial Connectivity

    • ADI enables the connected factory with Intelligent Edge insights by matching long reach 10BASE-T1L Ethernet and SPoE power solutions

  • Accurate Mobile Object Dimensioning using Time of Flight Technology

    • Learn how to leverage advanced high-resolution 3D imaging for critical logistics applications by flawlessly identifying box size

  • Smart Factory Connectivity with IO-Link

    • ADI's MAX22516 IO-Link transceiver eases connectivity while reducing local processing requirements for smart factory sensors at the Intelligent Edge

  • Trinamic Motion Control and Precision Current Sensing

    • Demonstration will feature an inverted pendulum application to highlight high-speed, high-performance motion control, showcasing Trinamic technology, ADI's TMC4671 servo controller, and AD8410A current sense amplifier 

  • Red Pitaya and Analog Devices Showcase – Portable Instruments

    • Red Pitaya is a low cost robust and precise multifunction measurement tool for laboratory measurement and control instruments

  • 30’’ Local Dimming Display

    • ADI’s local-dimming LED driver and high-bandwidth serial link make automotive travel safer, power efficient, and immersive

  • Power Quality Monitoring Solutions

    • The demonstration utilizes ADE9430 to realize the amount of harmonics sent to the grid by inverter-based resources, including solar PVs, ESS, and bidirectional EV chargers

  • Non-Contact Vital Signs Monitoring

    • ADI’s non-contact vital signs monitoring (NCVSM) solution enables unobtrusive accurate vital signs monitoring

  • High Resolution GMSL Surround View Solution

    • ADI's innovations in GMSL technology gives vehicle manufacturers ability to deploy Level 3 autonomous drive

For more information, visit analog.com.

For a free entrance ticket to embedded world 2024, click here.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

