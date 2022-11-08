Infineon at electronica 2022: Decarbonization and Digitalization as Key Topics

News

Munich. Infineon Technologies AG will be at the electronica trade fair to present its solutions for the major challenges of our time.

Semiconductors make a wide variety of contributions to green and digital transformation and are the heart of every connected application. Now, at the 2022 electronica fair, Infineon is making clear why semiconductors are key elements in achieving a better future and how they help pave the way towards climate neutrality. From 15 to 18 November, Infineon's booth 502 in hall C3 will showcase intelligent and energy-efficient solutions for the connected world of tomorrow with the theme 'Driving decarbonization and digitalization. Together.'

'Decarbonization and digitalization are closely linked with one another,' says Andreas Urschitz, Infineon's Chief Marketing Officer. 'Semiconductors from Infineon enable higher energy efficiency along the entire conversion chain. Chips are the core components of renewable energies; without them climate transformation will be impossible. In addition, our smart applications help save energy. Now, at the electronica, we're showing how we can master the central challenges of our time with innovative system solutions.'

An intelligent air conditioner that can 'seen', 'hear', 'feel' and 'understand' its environment

An air conditioning system equipped with semiconductors and connected to the Internet of Things (IoT) can understand its surroundings and can react to the needs of the people present. Sensors recognize where somebody is standing and the number of people in the room, then turn the air conditioning system on and off, modify the fan speed and swing scope depending on where the people are in the room. The system also measures temperature, CO2 concentrations and air quality in order to decide when it should add fresh and cool air to the room. All this information and these processes automatically control the unit and ultimately reduce the amount of energy consumed. At electronica Infineon will present a smart solution which includes indoor and outdoor devices with Wi-Fi connectivity and sensors for intelligent functions.

Semiconductors make sustainable driving a reality

Emission-free vehicles make sustainable mobility possible. The all-electric Genesis GV60 is based on the Hyundai Motor Group's Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) and embodies the many possibilities for semiconductors to move sustainable mobility ahead today. Thanks to its fast charging performance charging the Genesis GV60 from 10 to 80 percent takes just 18 minutes. This high-speed charging performance and a longer vehicle range are made possible among other things by 800 V battery technology and a highly efficient CoolSiC-based HybridPACK drive module in the main inverter. Other highlights include reliable electronics for automated driving. The Genesis GV60 will be featured at Infineon's fair stand.

New concepts are also accelerating the shift towards environmentally friendly, cost-effective and energy-efficient mobility. Infineon is collaborating with REE Automotive (NASDAQ: REE). The automotive technology company has developed the REE ultra-modular electric vehicle platforms based on its proprietary REEcorner technology. REE's EV platforms are designed to serve as the basis for a wide variety of electric vehicle types ranging from commercial vans to electric passenger buses. This chassis concept allows to build e-vehicles faster, more flexibly and more cost-effectively than ever before; thanks to drive-by-wire technology, they can also freely position the steering wheel and pedals, for example. This design concept includes Infineon's safe AURIX microcontrollers, drivers, power semiconductors, sensors and safety controllers. The REEcorner will be on display at Infineon's electronica booth.

About Infineon

Infineon Technologies AG is a world leader in semiconductor solutions that make life easier, safer and greener. Microelectronics from Infineon are the key to a better future. With around 50,280 employees worldwide, Infineon generated revenue of about EUR11.1 billion in the 2021 fiscal year (ending 30 September).

Infineon is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: IFX) and in the USA on the over-the-counter market OTCQX International Premier.