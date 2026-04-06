Embedded Computing Design

DFI: Mission-Critical Embedded Computing for Edge AI-Driven Industrial Environments

April 06, 2026

Whitepaper

DFI: Mission-Critical Embedded Computing for Edge AI-Driven Industrial Environments

To help industrial leaders maximize investment returns in Edge AI, DFI introduces "Right-Sized" Intelligence, a strategy that delivers the precise performance required for specific workloads without the cost of unused TOPS.


By leveraging the integrated NPU in Intel®️ Core™️ Ultra processors , DFI’s next-generation industrial motherboards—including Mini-ITX (PTH171/173), microATX (ARS310), and ATX (BTS610) platforms—optimize workload distribution across CPU, GPU, and NPU engines to achieve superior performance-per-watt. This architectural efficiency, combined with industry-leading low RMA rates, significantly reduces Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) and ensures long-term reliability for mission-critical applications such as factory automation, machine vision, and robotics.

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