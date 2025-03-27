TE Connectivity Antenna Solutions Expert

Whitepaper

There are a growing number of Internet of Things (IoT) devices that need to be connected through one or more wireless technologies.

Each IoT device has its own application, environment and use case. Some devices need to work in high temperature environments, such as a sensor mounted on an engine, while a smart water meter may be installed in a house basement with concrete walls. Other devices may be mounted on metal walls, for example, a smart electric meter in an electricity cabinet or asset tracking devices in metallic shipping containers. In hospitals, smart medical devices are attached to the human body to measure vitals and provide trackers, alarms and communications to nurses and doctors.



Similarly, each wireless technology has its own pros and cons. Cellular, for example, offers longer ranges and greater reliability in a wider coverage area. Other wireless technologies, such as Wi-Fi, can provide higher data rates in certain coverage areas. Therefore, it’s critical to keep the application and use case in mind when selecting a wireless technology or multiple technologies for an IoT device.



The focus of this white paper is to study Wi-Fi 6E technology and its benefits for IoT devices.