The Road to electronica: Infineon Giving Away its PSOC 6 AI Kit

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Image Credit: Infineon

Get Ready to unleash AI Innovation at Hall C3, Booth 502 with Infineon at electronica. They have the stuff. Hear from the company on what they will have for you including freebies that pull their weight.

Pick up your FREE PSOC 6 AI Kit at electronica 2024 in Munich!

Infineon is giving away its cracker-sized artificial intelligence (AI) all-star eval kit from November 12-15.

How to get your kit in 3 easy steps?

1. Create an account on my Infineon using a company or university address (freemailers are not accepted) using this LINK [https://www.infineon.com/cms/en/myInfineon/benefits/?register=yes#register]

2. Sign up for the demo board giveaway and screenshot “successful registration” under this LINK [https://www.infineon.com/cms/en/product/promopages/demo-board-registration/] – If it does not go through right away, simply refresh the page after a while

3. Visit Hall C3, Booth 502 and display the screenshot, pick up your board and get started!

What can you create with the PSOC 6 AI Kit?

The possibilities are endless! With the PSOC 6 AI Kit and Infineon's Machine Learning Software, you can develop innovative projects that span a wide range of applications, from smart home devices and industrial automation to wearable technology. Imagine creating intelligent systems that can learn, adapt, and respond to their environment in real-time, the PSOC 6 AI Kit makes it all possible.

You can enter a Hackster design challenge “Getting Edgy with Machine Learning” [https://www.hackster.io/contests/InfineonMLModel?utm_campaign=InfineonEdgeML&utm_medium=partner&utm_source=social] to win amazing prizes with your ML projects.

For more information, visit infineon.com/cms/en/product/promopages/get-started-with-AI/?utm_source=ecd&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=202411_glob_en_css_css.p.aikit&utm_content=road+to+electronica&utm_term=blog#electronica-registration.