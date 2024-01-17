Ai-Thinker Releases LoRaWAN Sensor Board for Ra-08 Spec
January 17, 2024
Ai-Thinker has released its open source AiPi-LRW-TH1 LoRaWAN sensor board for its Ra-08 specification. Included is a universal sensor interface utilizing I2C+ADC+GPIO, a battery power supply interface, and a battery charging interface. Data from sensors is gathered by Ra-08 and then sent to the RG-02 gateway specification via LoRaWAN and packed into LoRaWAN servers. With the AiPi-LRW-TH1, developers can transmit up to four kilometers. When data ceases to compile, the board goes into a low-power standby mode.
Ra-08
The specification is a LoRa module capable of long distance spread spectrum transmissions. It runs on the ASR6601, an LPWAN system-on-chip (SoC) with an integrated 32-bit RISC MCU (ARM) at 48MHz.
Highlights:
- SMD-18 Package
- Frequency of 410MHz-525MHz
- Operating voltage - 3.3V
- SF5/SF6/SF7/SF8/SF9/SF10/SF11/SF12
- 128KB FLASH
- 16KB SRAM
- LoRa/(G)FSK/BPSK/(G)MSK
RG-02
As an indoor LoRaWAN gateway, the RG-02 is ideal for systems needing compatibility with standard LoRaWAN protocols. Semtech’s data packet transponders and LoRaWAN base station functions are supported. The gateway can simply be deployed to application needs with Wi-Fi, Ethernet, 3G/4G cellular network capabilities.
Highlights:
- Open-source OpenWrt system
- Web GUl and SSH are managed through LAN or WiFi
- Analog 49x LoRa Demodulator
- 10 Programmable Parallel Demodulator Paths
- Various LoRaWAN Regional Settings
- Custom Region Parameters
- Different levels of logon
Visit aithinker.com for a full list of resources including instructions, schematics, source code, tutorials, and more.