Embedded Computing Design

Ai-Thinker Releases LoRaWAN Sensor Board for Ra-08 Spec

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

January 17, 2024

News

Image Credit: Ai-Thinker

Ai-Thinker has released its open source AiPi-LRW-TH1 LoRaWAN sensor board for its Ra-08 specification. Included is a universal sensor interface utilizing I2C+ADC+GPIO, a battery power supply interface, and a battery charging interface. Data from sensors is gathered by Ra-08 and then sent to the RG-02 gateway specification via LoRaWAN and packed into LoRaWAN servers. With the AiPi-LRW-TH1, developers can transmit up to four kilometers. When data ceases to compile, the board goes into a low-power standby mode.   

Ra-08

The specification is a LoRa module capable of long distance spread spectrum transmissions. It runs on the ASR6601, an LPWAN system-on-chip (SoC) with an integrated 32-bit RISC MCU (ARM) at 48MHz.

Highlights:

  • SMD-18 Package
  • Frequency of 410MHz-525MHz
  • Operating voltage - 3.3V
  • SF5/SF6/SF7/SF8/SF9/SF10/SF11/SF12
  • 128KB FLASH
  • 16KB SRAM
  • LoRa/(G)FSK/BPSK/(G)MSK

RG-02

As an indoor LoRaWAN gateway, the RG-02 is ideal for systems needing compatibility with standard LoRaWAN protocols. Semtech’s data packet transponders and LoRaWAN base station functions are supported. The gateway can simply be deployed to application needs with Wi-Fi, Ethernet, 3G/4G cellular network capabilities.

Highlights:

  • Open-source OpenWrt system
  • Web GUl and SSH are managed through LAN or WiFi
  • Analog 49x LoRa Demodulator
  • 10 Programmable Parallel Demodulator Paths
  • Various LoRaWAN Regional Settings
  • Custom Region Parameters
  • Different levels of logon

Visit aithinker.com for a full list of resources including instructions, schematics, source code, tutorials, and more.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

