Mouser Product of the Week: Micron’s 9400 NVMe® Solid-State Drives (SSDs)

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Today’s connected world is undeniably data-driven with a variety of industries demanding consistent increases in speed, reliability, and scalability. The growing workloads from edge computing, artificial intelligence, and other expansive technologies push the envelope for storage solutions, insisting on higher performance and energy efficiency while reducing latency, and much more.

Designed as a data center PCIe Gen4 storage solution, the Micron 9400 NVMe® SSDs support a server SSD providing over 30TB of capacity, further enabling the solution's ability to manage and process large datasets for artificial intelligence and machine learning, high-performance computing, content delivery networks, and massive high-speed OLTP.

Micron’s 9400 NVMe® SSDs in Action

Micron's 9400 SSDs are 15mm PCIe Gen4 U.2/U.3 drives based on Micron’s 176-layer 3D TLC NAND, which can support up to 1.6 million random IOPS and sequential reads and writes of up to 7000MB/s.

Ideal for critical workloads, the 9400 NVMe SSD solution supports 128 NVMe namespaces for efficient workload distribution, an NVMe Management Interface (MI) over SMBus for simplified management, and NVMe power states for energy efficiency. Additionally, the SSDs are compliant with NVMe v1.4 standards.

For more performance and scalability support, the 9400 NVMe SSDs feature TRIM support with garbage collection to maintain performance over time.

For system reliability, the SSDs are equipped with power loss protection to protect data against unexpected outages, enterprise data path protection, and secure firmware download, and firmware activated without reset for simplified updates.

Additional security and maintenance are provided by the hardware root of trust and securely signed firmware, secure boot, and self-monitoring and reporting technology (SMART) for real-time system information.

Getting Started with Micron’s 9400 NVMe® SSDs

The Micron 9400 NVMe® SSDs are backed by a 5-year limited warranty for long-term reliability.

For a closer look at the Micron 9400 NVMe® SSDs, check out the video from Mouser Electronics below:

