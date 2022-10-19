On-Demand Webcast: Enabling AI Applications in Healthcare and Industrial Applications

A variety of medical device modalities and industrial edge applications can be improved with the addition of new features enabled by AI. Developers of these devices and equipment need a platform that enables AI at the edge.

The NVIDIA IGX hardware and software-based platform with long term support and advanced feature sets make it ready for deployment within medical devices and industrial equipment. Developers can accelerate AI capabilities by focusing on training models for new features and algorithms instead of developing the host platform.

Further, Dedicated Computing has leveraged the NVIDIA IGX Platform as the basis for a new family of products. This provides a “off-the-shelf” hardware and software system solution that reduces cost and time to market while enabling advanced AI inference functionality.

Attendees of this webinar, will learn about how Dedicated Computing and NVIDIA are enabling AI applications in healthcare and industrial.

Agenda: