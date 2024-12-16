CEA-Leti Advances Ferroelectric Memory with Hf0.5Zr0.5O2 Capacitor Integration in 22nm FD-SOI

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: CEA-Leti

CEA-Leti released it has achieved a milestone by integrating a scalable hafnia-zirconia ferroelectric capacitor platform into the back-end-of-line (BEOL) of the 22nm FD-SOI technology node making ferroelectric RAM (FeRAM) a formidable memory solution for cutting-edge nodes. Ferroelectricity in HfO2-based thin films are CMOS compatible and scalable while opening innovation for embedded FeRAM.

“FD-SOI technology is well-known for its low-power capability and makes it a very good fit with FeRAM, which is intrinsically the most energy efficient memory technology at bitcell level,” explained Simon Martin and Laurent Grenouillet, two main contributors to the paper, Hf0.5Zr0.5O2 FeRAM Scalability Demonstration at 22nm FD-SOI Node for Embedded Applications. “Scaling down to 22nm required fabricating functional 2D ferroelectric capacitors down to 0.0028µm², as well as 3D ferroelectric capacitors, while keeping a relatively low thermal budget for HZO film crystallization.”

This advancement in Hf0.5Zr0.5O2 (HZO) FeRAM technology at the 22nm FD-SOI node unlocks faster, more efficient, and economical memory solutions for embedded IoT, mobile, and edge computing systems.

“CEA-Leti is a global leader in HfO2-based ferroelectric, thin-film research since 2018 and its continuing work is this field, including these recent results, show that the promises of this technology are becoming real,” ends Martin and Grenouillet .



For more information, visit leti-cea.com and cea.fr/english.