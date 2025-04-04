The Future of Miniturized Healthcare: Silicon Labs’ BG29 Bluetooth LE SoC

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Product

The BG29 Bluetooth LE SoC from Silicon Labs is designed for miniaturized connected medical wearables, CGMs, insulin patches, and smart implants. The SoC solution promotes an ultra-compact design measuring 2.6 x 2.8 mm and is available in both QFN and WLCSP packages.

The BG29 Bluetooth LE SoC is also designed to deliver high computing power, large memory, and high-performance Bluetooth LE connectivity for the evolving Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) as wireless computing platforms get smaller and smaller.

Some of the key features include its radio sensitivity of -99.2 dBm, and for reliable Bluetooth LE communication, a 2.4 GHz radio operation. Additionally, the solution supports up to 1 MB flash program memory, 256 kB RAM data memory, and a 32-bit 76.8 MHz ARM Cortex®-M33 with DSP instructions and floating-point unit for signal processing.

The SoC solution comes equipped with a wide variety of MCU peripherals like a 16-bit Analog to Digital Converter (IADC), Analog Comparator (ACMP), up to 26 General Purpose I/O pins with output state retention and asynchronous interrupts, and an 8-channel DMA Controller, just to name a few.

For power management, the SoC features an integrated DC-DC boost to support single-cell alkaline, button cells, and 1.5V silver oxide batteries.

For security, the BG29 Bluetooth LE SoC is capable of working with the Silicon Labs Secure Vault with Virtual Secure Engine, which provides encryption, secure key management, and authentication to protect against local and remote cyber threats.

For more information, visit: https://www.silabs.com/wireless/bluetooth/efr32bg29-series-2-socs#