Infineon Acquires Marvell's Automotive Ethernet Assets, Targets Growth in Connected Vehicle Market

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: Infineon

Neubiberg, Germany. While still subject to regulatory approvals, Infineon Technologies AG has acquired Marvell Technology’s Brightlane Automotive Ethernet portfolio of PHY transceivers, switches, and bridges for US$2.5 billion in cash. The portfolio includes solutions that deliver network data rates ranging from 100 Mbps (megabits per second) up to 10 Gbps (gigabits per second).

Customers of Marvell’s Automotive Ethernet business includes more than 50 automotive manufacturers, including eight of the ten leading OEMs. Thanks to Infineon’s extensive reach into the global automotive industry, the business anticipates revenue between US$225 million and US$250 million in 2025, along with a gross margin close to 60%.

“The acquisition is a great strategic fit for Infineon as the global number one provider of semiconductor solutions to the automotive industry,” says Jochen Hanebeck, CEO of Infineon. “We will leverage this highly complementary Ethernet technology by combining it with our existing, broad product portfolio to provide our customers with even more comprehensive, leading solutions for software-defined vehicles. The transaction will support our profitable growth strategy going forward, including new opportunities in the field of physical AI such as humanoid robots.”

Infineon will host a telephone conference call including a webcast for analysts and investors, scheduled for Tuesday, April 8th at 8:30 am (CEST) with a replay of the call available for download at www.infineon.com/investor.

