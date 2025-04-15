FORTEC Group Launches Intel Atom-Powered SBCPRO-X51 for Rugged Applications

By Chad Cox

FORTEC Group released its SBCPRO-X51, a 3.5” single board computer powered by the Intel Atom x7211RE “Amston Lake-N” processor for efficiency when low power consumption is required. The board supports M.2 expansion slots to meet a variety of applications and includes an option for the USB-C M.2 module, allowing developers to link a display, touch interface, and power utilizing a single USB-C cable for a seamless integration with minimal wire and mechanical challenges.

To endure rugged environments, the SBCPRO-X51 operates continuously within a temperature range of -20°C to +80°C. The solution showcases dual 2.5GbE Ethernet ports for high-speed communication and includes Wi-Fi support when needed.

For prevalence, the platform is compatible with Windows 11 IoT Enterprise LTSC, ensuring long-term software consistency and security for embedded deployments.

More information is available at, fortec.uk/SBCPRO-X51/SBCPRO-X51.