Alliance Memory Unveils Compact 32Mb SRAM for Consumer, Industrial, and Automotive Markets

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Alliance Memory Alliance Memory released the AS7CW2M16-10BIN, a new 32Mb device in the 6 mm by 8 mm 48-ball FBGA package configured as 2M x 16 supporting power supply ranges from 1.65V to 3.6V. It is designed for consumer TVs, digital cameras, industrial robotics, networking routers, medical equipment, and high-speed automotive systems. Delivering rapid 10 ns access times, supporting data retention at 1.5V, and consuming minimal power (43mA in operation and 10mA in standby), the solution is both fast and efficient.

According to the company, the SRAM features TTL-compatible inputs and outputs, tri-state output, seamless memory expansion with chip select (CS) and output enable (OE) functionality, and data control for upper and lower bytes. It is RoHS compliant with an operating temperature range between -40°C to +85°C

"As other manufacturers continue to phase out their SRAM offerings, Alliance Memory remains committed to supporting the market with a wide range of fast memory solutions," said David Bagby, president and CEO of Alliance Memory. "Our latest device not only provides our customers with a higher density option but also offers increased flexibility by supporting both 1.8V and 3.3V operating voltages in a single part."

