Overcome Wi-Fi connectivity challenges for medical devices in hospitals and medical institutions

Whitepaper

In hospitals and other medical institutions, Wi-Fi networks must provide robust, secure, and reliable connectivity around-the-clock for medical devices to meet the critical demands of healthcare operations.

These chaotic and unpredictable healthcare facilities deploy enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solutions to achieve secure, seamless coverage to ensure that critical applications and medical devices receive the necessary bandwidth to function without interruption.

Medical device manufacturers who serve hospitals and other medical institutions must figure out how to support a wide variety of Wi-Fi network infrastructures, security types and network configurations.

This whitepaper walks you through the environment, considerations, and key challenges medical device makers face when developing and implementing medical equipment for hospitals and other medical institutions, how to solve these challenges, and how to pick the right Wi-Fi solution to ensure optimal patient care and staff satisfaction.