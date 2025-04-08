NXP's Jens Hinrichsen to Deliver Keynote at COMPUTEX 2025 on AI's Edge Revolution

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: NXP TAITRA (Taiwan External Trade Development Council) released a press release noting that Jens Hinrichsen, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Analog and Automotive Embedded Systems at NXP Semiconductors, will be a keynote speaker at COMPUTEX 2025. The keynote will take place on May 20 at 3:00 PM (UTC+8) at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center (Hall 2, 7F).

In his role, Hinrichsen leads all-system offerings for the automotive market and NXP’s automotive end market team. The discourse will dive into the essential shift of AI from cloud-bound AI to a complete autonomous future of distributed intelligence at the edge.

COMPUTEX 2025 will carry the theme of "AI Next," and will be held from May 20th to May 23rd with nearly 1,400 exhibitors across 4,800 booths discussing AI & Robotics, Next-Gen Tech, and Future Mobility.

Registration for COMPUTEX Keynote will open in April.

