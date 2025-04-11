Cincoze Highlights GPU, DIN-RAIL, and Rugged PCs at Automate 2025

During Automate 2025 in Detroit, Michigan, on May 12th to the 15th, Cincoze will exhibit its portfolio of industrial embedded computing solutions centered around the theme “Edge AI, Smart Integration”. Cincoze’s booth (232) will host four specific areas including GPU Computers, DIN-RAIL Computers, Rugged Embedded Computers, and Industrial Panel PCs and Touch Monitors.

GPU Computers:

The GOLD product family supports enhanced computing performance and AI inference capabilities for edge AI applications and includes GJ, GM, and GP series for light, medium, and heavy AI applications.

GJ series leverages the NVIDIA Jetson SoM GPU delivering low power consumption with an extended AI boost for light AI applications

GM series utilizes MXM GPU modules with expansion flexibility, for mobility or medium AI applications

GP series has up to two 250W high-end GPU cards carrying patents for heat dissipation, scalability, and vibration-proof stability for heavy AI applications

All three meet EN50121-3-2, E-mark, and MIL-STD-810H standards for consistency in extreme environments.

DIN-RAIL Computers:

The MAGNET series delivers compact size, high computing performance, and extended connections for industrial computing in smart applications.

MD-3000 series has a scalable design allowing for two, four, or six expansion boxes such as nearly 20 I/O, storage, and wireless modules

Rugged Embedded Computers:

The DIAMOND product line is developed for harsh environmental challenges of in manufacturing, transportation, maritime, military, etc.

Seven series supports wide temperatures and voltages, designed with industrial-grade protections, and allows users to select performance, expandability, size, power consumption, and industry certifications

Industrial Panel PCs:

The CRYSTAL product line is designed for critical HMI solutions across various industrial applications.

Approximately 250 combinations ranging from industrial panel PCs (CV/P series) and monitors (CV/M series) for harsh indoor environments, sunlight readable panel PCs (CS/P series) and monitors (CS/M series) for bright outdoor environments, and open frame panel PCs (CO/P series) and monitors (CO/M series) for seamless integration in advanced machine equipment

