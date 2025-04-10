Registration Now Open: AI, Robotics, and Data Centers Take Center Stage at COMPUTEX 2025

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

News

Image Credit: COMPUTEX

Registration for COMPUTEX 2025 Keynote is now open. The exhibition will take place from May 20th to 23rd at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center Halls 1 and 2. A day before the show, on May 19th, the COMPUTEX Keynote will take place, highlighting NVIDIA, Qualcomm, Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn), MediaTek, and NXP introducing the next generation of industrial developments.

Keynote Speaker Highlights:

Jensen Huang , Founder and CEO of NVIDIA, will outline the latest advancements and breakthroughs in AI and accelerated computing technologies.

, Founder and CEO of NVIDIA, will outline the latest advancements and breakthroughs in AI and accelerated computing technologies. Cristiano Amon , President and CEO of Qualcomm, will share his vision of the transformative impact of AI on device experiences and ecosystems.

, President and CEO of Qualcomm, will share his vision of the transformative impact of AI on device experiences and ecosystems. Young Liu , Chairman & CEO of Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn), will share the vision behind the group's transformation driven by three core platforms, Smart Manufacturing, Smart EV, and Smart City, as well as the role of robotics in the factories of the future.

, Chairman & CEO of Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn), will share the vision behind the group's transformation driven by three core platforms, Smart Manufacturing, Smart EV, and Smart City, as well as the role of robotics in the factories of the future. Dr. Rick Tsai , Vice Chairman and CEO of MediaTek, will discuss AI vision from edge to cloud, and how high-performance, power-efficient chipsets are shaping our future.

, Vice Chairman and CEO of MediaTek, will discuss AI vision from edge to cloud, and how high-performance, power-efficient chipsets are shaping our future. Jens Hinrichsen, Executive Vice President of NXP, will explore the essential shift of AI from cloud-bound AI to truly autonomous future of distributed intelligence at the edge.

COMPUTEX 2025 Forum: Focus on the AI Ecosystem, Unveil the Future Growth Power

On May 21st, at Nangang Exhibition Center (Hall 2, 7F) the COMPUTEX Forum will take place featuring innovations in AI applications with perspectives from industry experts.

Morning Session:

Robotics & Edge AI Application

Industry experts from NVIDIA, Google DeepMind, Texas Instruments, and Advantech will discuss how AI and robotics are creating transformative business opportunities.

Afternoon sessions

Generative AI Next

Leading companies such as Arm, Intel, Adobe, and Cadence will share real-world applications and emerging innovations in generative AI.

Datacenter Solution

Key players including bp Castrol, Infineon, Seagate, Schneider Electric, and Compal will explore the development of high-performance, energy-efficient data center infrastructures to meet increasing AI workloads.

For more information, visit computextaipei.com.