Embedded Executive: Chip Design Is Not Getting Easier | Siemens

By Rich Nass

Chip design has always been a complex process, and there is no end in sight. What has improved are the tools available to an IC designer. The chips are getting more specialized; hence, the tools must drill down further into the process than ever before.

This sounds like a lot of black magic, but it becomes less cloudy when someone who understands the process walks you through it. To get more clarity for myself, I invited Scot Morrison, the Vice President of Shift Left Software Product Management at Siemens EDA, to be my guest on this week’s Embedded Executives podcast. Scott first lays out the problems, then walks through some of the various solutions.