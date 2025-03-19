Embedded Executive: Consider Security Far Earlier Than You Think | NXP
We often say that designing secure systems means thinking about security early on in the design process. That means really early on, well before any pen is put to paper, so to speak.
To understand what that means, I spoke to Denis Noel, the Director of Strategy in the Secure Connected Edge business unit at NXP on this week’s Embedded Executives podcast. Denis walked through each of the various steps a developer should be taking.