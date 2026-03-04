Qualcomm Announces 5G-Advanced Leap with Qualcomm X105 5G Modem-RF

By Tiera Oliver Assistant Managing Editor Embedded Computing Design

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. announced the Qualcomm X105 5G Modem-RF, the world’s leading 5G Advanced platform featuring the industry’s first 3GPP Release 19-ready modem, laying the foundation for 6G development and testing.

Building on Qualcomm Technologies’ decades of leadership in connectivity, the Qualcomm X105 is designed to achieve improvements in data speeds and power efficiency, while introducing breakthroughs in quad-band GNSS and integrated NR-NTN support. Its integrated 5th-generation AI processor utilizes agentic AI in the modem to detect, classify, and optimize data traffic types based on user scenarios, enhancing the user experience across gaming, calling, and social media.

The Qualcomm X105 platform extends Qualcomm Technologies’ legacy of modem-RF expertise with several industry firsts, including:

The first 6nm RF transceiver, achieving up to 30% lower power consumption and 15% smaller board footprint compared to the previous generation.

The first quad-frequency (L1, L2, L5, L6) GNSS engine with integrated multi-constellation support and improved location accuracy.

Satellite communications leap with Qualcomm X105, supporting video calling, video streaming, data, voice, and messaging over NR-NTN. The Qualcomm X105 Modem-RF system breaks through to unmatched 14.8 Gbps peak download speeds while achieving up to 13.2 Gbps with sub-6 GHz bands. Qualcomm X105 addresses the need for more uplink capacity and data speeds, achieving 4.2 Gbps peak uplink throughput.

The R19-ready architecture of the Qualcomm X105 Modem-RF system is designed to accelerate 5G Advanced adoption across smartphones, fixed wireless access, mobile broadband, automotive, XR, PCs, robotics, and industrial IoT.



“Qualcomm X105 marks a significant leap forward in wireless connectivity, combining innovations in hardware and AI-powered intelligence to deliver exceptional user experiences,” said Durga Malladi, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Technology Planning, Edge Solutions & Data Center, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “As the first Release 19-ready modem-RF system, the speed, power efficiency, uplink enhancements, and integrated intelligence of the Qualcomm X105 achieve unprecedented 5G Advanced performance. As we continue to achieve important milestones towards 6G, Qualcomm Technologies is committed to being the leader in connected intelligence and delivering AI at the edge.”

Momentum for 5G Advanced would not be possible without strong ecosystem collaboration. Qualcomm Technologies is working closely with global operators, infrastructure vendors, OEMs, and standards and regulatory organizations to bring Qualcomm X105 – and future 6G technologies – to the world.

Qualcomm X105 5G Modem-RF is sampling to customers now, with commercial devices expected in the second half of this year. Attendees of MWC Barcelona can also visit Qualcomm Booth 3E10, located in Hall 3 at Fira Gran Via, to see demonstrations and speak with Qualcomm representatives.