MEMPHIS Electronic Showcases Long-Term Memory Availability Planning at embedded world Germany

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: MEMPHIS MEMPHIS Electronic will be in Hall 1, Booth 340 from March 10–12, 2026 at embedded world Germany. It will share rare and timely insights into the memory market and availability trends from more than 18 global memory manufacturers. These insights are vital for engineering and purchasing teams to facilitate informed decisions about future designs or sourcing strategies.

Highlights:

The booth will exhibit in what manner MEMPHIS supports customers in maintaining stability for legacy technologies such as DDR3, DDR4, and LPDDR4, by promoting MEMPHIS’ proactivity in supplier engagement, multi-source qualification strategies, and long-term availability planning.

MEMPHIS will explain how instead of rushing premature technology shifts, the company collaborates with OEMs and customers to establish structured transition paths toward DDR5 and LPDDR5 balancing performance, qualification effort, cost, and lifecycle stability.

Visitors to the MEMPHIS booth can explore emerging non-volatile memory technologies such as FRAM and MRAM and discover how these innovations add value as well as how they can be assessed within existing or future system architectures.

