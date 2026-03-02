The Road to embedded world: Sealevel Demonstrates Edge AI and Industrial I/O Solutions for Harsh Environments
March 02, 2026
At embedded world Germany 2026, Sealevel will showcase its embedded computing and industrial I/O platforms ideal for power connected systems across automation, edge intelligence, machine control, vision systems, and high-performance data applications.
For 40 years, Sealevel has engineered hardware for environments where endurance is critical. With vertically integrated U.S.-based design and manufacturing operations, the company maintains complete control spanning architecture, compliance, production, and lifecycle management, resulting in platforms designed for long-term availability, flexible integration, and consistent performance.
Sealevel will be at Booth 3-448 highlighting the following core areas:
NVIDIA-Powered Edge AI Solutions
Sealevel’s NVIDIA solutions offer scalable deployment paths from modular development to rugged, deployable systems.
IP67-Rated NVIDIA AI Computer
Designed for harsh and mobile environments, this fully sealed, fanless platform features:
- NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin Industrial
- IP67 enclosure with IP68-rated connectors
- Wide operating temperature range
- High-bandwidth I/O including Ethernet, USB, serial, CAN, and mPCIe
- Compliance to MIL-STD-810 and industrial requirements
The platform is ideal for immediate deployment in outdoor, mobile, or environmentally demanding edge AI applications, no custom development required.
Modular and Board-Level Development
For design teams building AI-enabled products, Sealevel supports NVIDIA Jetson Orin and Thor modules with:
- Custom carrier boards
- I/O expansion
- SWaP-optimized architectures
- Rapid prototyping support
Full Custom OEM AI Systems
Purpose-built embedded computers co-developed with Sealevel’s in-house engineering team, featuring:
- Custom mechanical, electrical, and I/O design
- Fanless, rugged, lightweight architectures
- Planned 5–10 year component availability and lifecycle support
All Sealevel NVIDIA solutions pair GPU-accelerated inference with U.S. manufacturing, certified quality systems, and a partner-focused approach for long-term program success.
Relio R1 Family
The Relio R1 family of rugged embedded computers provides compact, fanless performance platforms engineered for demanding edge and industrial applications. Multiple configurations include Relio R1 Rugged, Relio R1 Edge, and Relio R1 Ethernet supporting:
- Intel Atom and Intel Core i5/i7 processors
- Up to 64GB RAM (model dependent)
- 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet and configurable networking
- USB 3.1, USB 4.0 Type-C, and serial interfaces
- M.2 Wi-Fi 6E and LTE cellular options
- SeaLATCH locking USB ports
Select configurations support AI acceleration modules such as the Unigen Biscotti E1.S AI module for high-bandwidth and vision-based applications bringing edge AI capabilities into compact, SWaP-optimized platforms.
Relio R1 systems are built for:
- Wide operating temperature ranges
- Shock and vibration resistance
- Solid-state, fanless operation
- Long-term availability and lifecycle stability
350+ Standard Computing and Industrial I/O Products
In addition, Sealevel will exhibit its complete portfolio of embedded computing and industrial I/O solutions.
Sealevel provides:
- COM-based embedded systems
- PCIe, USB, and Ethernet-based I/O
- Digital and analog data acquisition
- Serial connectivity solutions
- Configurable networking options
These solutions scale from standard off-the-shelf configurations to semi-custom and fully custom OEM systems.
For engineers designing next-generation systems, integration flexibility is critical. Sealevel’s platforms support open architecture approaches and modern embedded development ecosystems, allowing teams to connect sensors, process data, and control systems within cohesive, scalable architectures.
Engineered for Long-Term Success
Across all product lines, Sealevel’s core differentiators remain constant:
- AS9100D and ISO 9001:2015 certified quality systems
- Complete in-house engineering, compliance, manufacturing, and testing
- Proactive lifecycle management and component control
- Customization at low volumes without high-volume constraints
For more information, visit sealevel.com/events/2026/embedded-world/.
