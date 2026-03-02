Embedded Computing Design

The Road to embedded world: Sealevel Demonstrates Edge AI and Industrial I/O Solutions for Harsh Environments

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

March 02, 2026

Image Credit: Sealevel

At embedded world Germany 2026, Sealevel will showcase its embedded computing and industrial I/O platforms ideal for power connected systems across automation, edge intelligence, machine control, vision systems, and high-performance data applications.

For 40 years, Sealevel has engineered hardware for environments where endurance is critical. With vertically integrated U.S.-based design and manufacturing operations, the company maintains complete control spanning architecture, compliance, production, and lifecycle management, resulting in platforms designed for long-term availability, flexible integration, and consistent performance.

Sealevel will be at Booth 3-448 highlighting the following core areas:

NVIDIA-Powered Edge AI Solutions

Sealevel’s NVIDIA solutions offer scalable deployment paths from modular development to rugged, deployable systems.

IP67-Rated NVIDIA AI Computer

Designed for harsh and mobile environments, this fully sealed, fanless platform features:

  • NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin Industrial
  • IP67 enclosure with IP68-rated connectors
  • Wide operating temperature range
  • High-bandwidth I/O including Ethernet, USB, serial, CAN, and mPCIe
  • Compliance to MIL-STD-810 and industrial requirements

The platform is ideal for immediate deployment in outdoor, mobile, or environmentally demanding edge AI applications, no custom development required.

Modular and Board-Level Development

For design teams building AI-enabled products, Sealevel supports NVIDIA Jetson Orin and Thor modules with:

  • Custom carrier boards
  • I/O expansion
  • SWaP-optimized architectures
  • Rapid prototyping support

Full Custom OEM AI Systems

Purpose-built embedded computers co-developed with Sealevel’s in-house engineering team, featuring:

  • Custom mechanical, electrical, and I/O design
  • Fanless, rugged, lightweight architectures
  • Planned 5–10 year component availability and lifecycle support

All Sealevel NVIDIA solutions pair GPU-accelerated inference with U.S. manufacturing, certified quality systems, and a partner-focused approach for long-term program success.

Relio R1 Family

The Relio R1 family of rugged embedded computers provides compact, fanless performance platforms engineered for demanding edge and industrial applications. Multiple configurations include Relio R1 Rugged, Relio R1 Edge, and Relio R1 Ethernet supporting:

  • Intel Atom and Intel Core i5/i7 processors
  • Up to 64GB RAM (model dependent)
  • 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet and configurable networking
  • USB 3.1, USB 4.0 Type-C, and serial interfaces
  • M.2 Wi-Fi 6E and LTE cellular options
  • SeaLATCH locking USB ports

Select configurations support AI acceleration modules such as the Unigen Biscotti E1.S AI module for high-bandwidth and vision-based applications bringing edge AI capabilities into compact, SWaP-optimized platforms.

Relio R1 systems are built for:

  • Wide operating temperature ranges
  • Shock and vibration resistance
  • Solid-state, fanless operation
  • Long-term availability and lifecycle stability

350+ Standard Computing and Industrial I/O Products

In addition, Sealevel will exhibit its complete portfolio of embedded computing and industrial I/O solutions.

Sealevel provides:

  • COM-based embedded systems
  • PCIe, USB, and Ethernet-based I/O
  • Digital and analog data acquisition
  • Serial connectivity solutions
  • Configurable networking options

These solutions scale from standard off-the-shelf configurations to semi-custom and fully custom OEM systems.

For engineers designing next-generation systems, integration flexibility is critical. Sealevel’s platforms support open architecture approaches and modern embedded development ecosystems, allowing teams to connect sensors, process data, and control systems within cohesive, scalable architectures.

Engineered for Long-Term Success

Across all product lines, Sealevel’s core differentiators remain constant:

  • AS9100D and ISO 9001:2015 certified quality systems
  • Complete in-house engineering, compliance, manufacturing, and testing
  • Proactive lifecycle management and component control
  • Customization at low volumes without high-volume constraints

For more information, visit sealevel.com/events/2026/embedded-world/.

