embedded world Germany: MSI IPC Unveils Industrial Edge AI Platforms for Smart Cities and Manufacturing

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Blog

Image Credit: MSI IPC

Visitors can find MSI IPC at Hall 3-439 at embedded world Germany during March 10 to 12, 2026. MSI IPC will showcase its Edge AI computing innovations via live demonstrations designed for real world industrial and commercial applications.

Demonstrations:

Smart retail solutions featuring digital signage control for improved customer engagement

Remote control management utilizing a centralized system for reliable monitoring and device management

Machine vision and AI solutions delivering high precision real time learning with secure and simplified deployment

Edge AI object detection for smart parking applications enabling accurate detection and improved space utilization

Additionally, MSI IPC will highlight its newest portfolio of industrial hardware platforms optimized for Edge AI and industrial environments including the EdgeXpert AI Supercomputer powered by NVIDIA GB10 superchip, a slim box industrial PC MS-C926 designed for space constrained installations, an in-vehicle box MS-C932 for transportation and mobility applications, and a compact Edge AI box MS-C910E built for flexible deployment at the edge.

For smart cities, transportation, retail, manufacturing, and other industrial sectors, MSI IPC will present its industrial box PCs and motherboard solutions developed to support AI workloads and long-term industrial reliability.

For more information, visit ipc.msi.com.

Learn about all the latest news and articles about embedded world.

Secure your free ticket, click here.

Exhibiting at embedded world? Download our Marketer's Guide to embedded world.