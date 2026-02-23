Embedded Computing Design

embedded world Germany: MSI IPC Unveils Industrial Edge AI Platforms for Smart Cities and Manufacturing

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

February 23, 2026

Blog

embedded world Germany: MSI IPC Unveils Industrial Edge AI Platforms for Smart Cities and Manufacturing
Image Credit: MSI IPC

Visitors can find MSI IPC at Hall 3-439 at embedded world Germany during March 10 to 12, 2026. MSI IPC will showcase its Edge AI computing innovations via live demonstrations designed for real world industrial and commercial applications.

Demonstrations:

  • Smart retail solutions featuring digital signage control for improved customer engagement
  • Remote control management utilizing a centralized system for reliable monitoring and device management
  • Machine vision and AI solutions delivering high precision real time learning with secure and simplified deployment
  • Edge AI object detection for smart parking applications enabling accurate detection and improved space utilization

Additionally, MSI IPC will highlight its newest portfolio of industrial hardware platforms optimized for Edge AI and industrial environments including the EdgeXpert AI Supercomputer powered by NVIDIA GB10 superchip, a slim box industrial PC MS-C926 designed for space constrained installations, an in-vehicle box MS-C932 for transportation and mobility applications, and a compact Edge AI box MS-C910E built for flexible deployment at the edge.

For smart cities, transportation, retail, manufacturing, and other industrial sectors, MSI IPC will present its industrial box PCs and motherboard solutions developed to support AI workloads and long-term industrial reliability.

For more information, visit ipc.msi.com.

Learn about all the latest news and articles about embedded world.

Secure your free ticket, click here.

Exhibiting at embedded world?  Download our Marketer's Guide to embedded world.

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
IoT - Edge Computing
AI & Machine Learning
AI & Machine Learning - AI Development Tools & Frameworks
AI & Machine Learning - AI Logic Devices & Workload Acceleration
AI & Machine Learning - Computer Vision & Speech Processing
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Industrial - Machine Vision
HPC/Datacenters
Topic Tags
Automotive
From Design to Verification: Best Practices for Automotive Functional Safety Certification

February 5, 2026

MORE
Debug & Test
Image Credit: TASKING
embedded world Germany 2026: TASKING Toolchain Brings AI-Driven Compile, Debug, and Test for Safety-Critical Applications

February 12, 2026

MORE
Healthcare
Empowering Real-Time Eye Health Diagnostics with ASUS IoT PE4000G Edge AI Computers

February 23, 2026

MORE
Software & OS
From IDEs to Integrated Suites: Embedded Development Tools Are Evolving Again

February 19, 2026

MORE