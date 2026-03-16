The Role of Motor Control in Physical AI

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

Blog

Image Credit: Renesas

Physical AI is a term that’s in vogue right now. It refers to the application of AI to systems that directly interact with and influence the physical world. Unlike Cloud-based AI models that analyze data and produce insights, physical AI closes the loop between perception, decision-making, and actuation. It senses its environment, processes that data locally or at the Edge, and then potentially drives such equipment as motors, valves, pumps, or actuators. In short, it turns algorithms into action.

When you look at physical AI through that lens, motor control becomes a foundational element. No matter how sophisticated the neural network or how optimized the model, the intelligence only manifests when something moves. Whether it’s a robotic arm positioning a part, a drone stabilizing itself mid-flight, a collaborative robot reacting to human proximity, or an autonomous guided vehicle adjusting its trajectory, these actions all rely on precise, deterministic motor control.

In current designs, there’s a tendency to focus (get bogged down?) on the AI portion of the design, such as the processor running inference, the sensor fusion algorithms, or the training pipeline. However, in real-world deployments, the motor-control subsystem is often the limiting factor in system performance. AI might determine that a robotic joint must move 2.5 degrees in 10 ms, but whether that motion is smooth, accurate, and energy-efficient depends entirely on the control loop driving the motor.

Modern motor-control systems typically use field-oriented control (FOC) for brushless DC (BLDC) motors. This approach requires high-speed current sampling and tightly timed PWM updates. When you add AI-driven adaptation like predictive maintenance models, adaptive torque control, or dynamic load compensation, the computational requirements increase further.

Partitioning Responsibilities

The challenge is partitioning responsibilities. Deterministic, real-time motor-control loops can’t tolerate jitter. AI workloads, especially those involving neural-network inference, are more elastic but computationally intensive. Designers must ensure that the addition of intelligence does not degrade the integrity of the control loop.

This is where microcontroller-class devices continue to play a central role. Even as AI accelerators and high-end MPUs grab headlines, many physical AI systems depend on MCUs to guarantee real-time responsiveness. The control loop for a high-speed motor might run at tens of kilohertz. Devices like the Renesas RA series of MCUs are frequently used in this context. With integrated high-resolution PWM timers, fast ADCs, and DSP extensions in Arm Cortex-M cores, these parts are well suited to implementing FOC and other advanced motor-control techniques. More importantly, they provide predictable interrupt latency and deterministic execution, which is the bedrock of stable control.

As physical AI systems grow more complex, for example taking advantage of industrial robots with multiple axes or intelligent HVAC systems coordinating multiple compressors, the architecture shifts. This is where MPU-class devices enter the picture. The Renesas RZ family of MPUs, for example, supports higher clock rates, external DDR memory, and often runs embedded Linux. That environment makes sense when AI frameworks, middleware stacks, and networking protocols become part of the equation. Vision-based control, for instance, might require a convolutional neural network to interpret camera input before generating motion commands.

In these systems, the MPU often handles perception, planning, connectivity, and security, while a dedicated MCU manages the hard real-time motor-control loops. The communication between the two domains must be carefully architected so that AI-driven decisions translate cleanly into deterministic actuation.

Sensor Fusion and Feedback

Motor control in physical AI is not a one-way street. It’s a feedback-intensive discipline. Encoders, resolvers, current sensors, and temperature monitors provide continuous data streams. Increasingly, AI techniques are being applied to this feedback.

For example, predictive maintenance algorithms can analyze current waveforms to detect bearing wear or rotor imbalance before failure occurs. Adaptive control schemes can adjust PID gains based on operating conditions, reducing overshoot and improving energy efficiency. In precision robotics, AI can compensate for mechanical nonlinearities or backlash in ways that would be difficult to model analytically.

The computational burden of these tasks must be balanced against latency requirements. Engineers often deploy fixed-point math and hardware accelerators for core control functions, reserving floating-point and AI processing for supervisory layers. Getting this partitioning right is more art than science, and it often dictates device selection.

Power Efficiency and Thermal Issues

Another overlooked aspect of motor control in physical AI is energy efficiency. AI-driven systems are often mobile or distributed. Drones, autonomous mobile robots, and battery-powered industrial tools all operate within tight power budgets. Efficient motor control directly translates to longer runtime and reduced thermal stress. Techniques like space vector PWM, optimized switching frequencies, and real-time current shaping are not academic exercises; they determine whether a system meets its design goals.

MCUs and MPUs must therefore deliver performance per watt, not just raw throughput. Integrated peripherals reduce the need for external components, minimizing latency and power consumption. From a board-level perspective, tighter integration also simplifies layout and improves EMI performance, which becomes critical in high-current motor environments.

Turning Intelligence into Motion

At its core, physical AI is about embodiment. Intelligence that can’t influence the physical world is analytics. Intelligence that drives motors, adjusts torque, and reacts in milliseconds becomes something more tangible. As engineers push toward more autonomous, adaptive, and efficient machines, motor control will remain the quiet enabler. The AI model might get the spotlight, but it’s the control loop that ultimately defines performance.

Advanced MCUs like the RA and RX series from Renesas with their higher clock speeds and larger memory footprints can leverage their on-chip peripherals for applications that used to require MPU-class devices. These are essential attributes for motor control in physical AI. Hence, Renesas’ focus not only on technology, but the interoperation of necessary technologies makes advanced physical AI solutions within the reach of just about any developer.