Embedded Computing Design

Axiomtek’s IMB540 ATX Motherboard Ideal for AI-Driven Inspection, Factory Automation, and Motion Control

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

June 04, 2026

News

Axiomtek’s IMB540 ATX Motherboard Ideal for AI-Driven Inspection, Factory Automation, and Motion Control
Image Credit: Axiomtek

Axiomtek released its IMB540 ATX Motherboard leveraging the Intel Bartlett Lake-S processor series with P-cores that delivers up to 125W for demanding, multi-workload environments. The board is highlighted by two PCIe Gen 5 x16 slots, three PCIe x4 slots, two PCI slots, and one M.2 NVMe PCIe x4. It is ideal for industrial edge AI, machine vision, and automation applications.

To support GPU accelerators, motion control cards, and multifunction cards, the IMB540 offers dual PCIe Gen 5 x16 slots, three PCIe x4 slots, and two PCI slots delivering the bandwidth required for GPU acceleration and high-throughput AI image processing workloads.

One M.2 Key M 2280 slot offers PCIe x4 via CPU and four SATA-600 ports with RAID 0/1/5/10 support facilitating high-speed image data transmission and local edge storage. Utilizing its PCIe expansion and storage flexibility, the motherboard is perfect for AI-driven inspection, factory automation, and motion control applications in semiconductor and manufacturing industries.

Available I/O connectivity includes VGA, HDMI, DisplayPort++, and DVI-D for quad-view display support, dual LAN with 2.5GbE and GbE, USB 3.2, serial ports, 8-channel programmable DIO, and optional TPM 2.0 for enhanced system security. The solution integrates into industrial control cabinets, inspection systems, automation machines, and edge AI workstations.

For more information, visit us.axiomtek.com/Default.aspx?MenuId=Products&FunctionId=ProductView&ItemId=26799&C=IMB540&upcat=138.

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Chad Cox is the Production Editor at Embedded Computing Design. His responsibilities are centered around content creation, writing and editing, and article research and development. Chad covers industry news and events and is known to interact with various industrial leaders via on-premise visits and online interviews. He is responsible for the digital footprint and dissemination of news via social media posts, advertising creation and the production of newsletters including the Embedded Computing Design’s Daily.

He is well versed in many facets of industrial computing including Edge AI, IoT, Processing, Security, Open Source, and more.

Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature and holds a master’s in education.

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